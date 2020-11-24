Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,710 in the last 365 days.

F&G Commission extends reduced steelhead bag limits into spring 2021 season

During their meeting on Friday, Nov. 20 Idaho Fish and Game Commission extended the reduced bag and possession limits adopted last fall for steelhead into the 2021 spring steelhead season.

The spring steelhead season begins on Jan. 1. Statewide, the daily bag limits for spring 2021 seasons are two steelhead daily and six in possession.

Continuing the bag limit reduction in the Snake, Salmon and Little Salmon rivers will allow hatcheries to meet their broodstock needs, while still allowing a sport fishery in the spring. In the Clearwater River, where steelhead return is closer to the 10-year average, the two fish daily bag limit is designed to ensure the sport fishery does not exceed its share of hatchery fish.

You just read:

F&G Commission extends reduced steelhead bag limits into spring 2021 season

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.