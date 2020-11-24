F&G Commission extends reduced steelhead bag limits into spring 2021 season

During their meeting on Friday, Nov. 20 Idaho Fish and Game Commission extended the reduced bag and possession limits adopted last fall for steelhead into the 2021 spring steelhead season.

The spring steelhead season begins on Jan. 1. Statewide, the daily bag limits for spring 2021 seasons are two steelhead daily and six in possession.

Continuing the bag limit reduction in the Snake, Salmon and Little Salmon rivers will allow hatcheries to meet their broodstock needs, while still allowing a sport fishery in the spring. In the Clearwater River, where steelhead return is closer to the 10-year average, the two fish daily bag limit is designed to ensure the sport fishery does not exceed its share of hatchery fish.