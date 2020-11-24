LaRose Announces New Business Filings Have Eclipsed 2019 Record Numbers

COLUMBUS - With 15,470 new business filings in October, Ohio has already surpassed the record total for the entirety of 2019. Ohioans have submitted a total of 145,157 new business filings this year versus last year’s record of 130,621 new filings from January to December.

“The entrepreneurs of Ohio, many of them going on their own for the first time, are proving that a global pandemic and economic crisis cannot hold us back,” said Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “We should applaud and support these new small businesses in our communities as they are owned and operated by our neighbors, family, and friends.”

Last month’s new filings are a 30% increase from October 2019 which had set the October record at 11,920. Those looking to start a new business should take advantage of quick-and-easy online filing through Ohio Business Central by clicking here to visit OhioBusinessCentral.gov.

NOTE: New business filings are classified as forms filed with the Ohio Secretary of State that declare the formation of a business entity, including for-profit, non-profit and professional corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships. Filing as a business in Ohio does not guarantee the company will begin operations, be profitable or create jobs.

EDITOR'S QUICK FACTS:

15,470 new businesses were created in Ohio in October 2020 – a new state record for the month of October.

New business filings in October were 30% higher than in October 2019 (11,920).

Total new business filings in 2020 stands at 145,157, beating 2019’s record total of 130,621.

Ohio entrepreneurs can visit OhioSoS.gov/BusinessResources to discover the helpful opportunities available to them that can help them start and grow their business.

###