Bloomington Senior Care Facility Hosts Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show
Martin Luther Campus, a senior living community serving Bloomington.BLOOMINGTON, MN, USA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bloomington Senior Care Facility Hosts Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show
Martin Luther Campus, a senior living community serving Bloomington, announced that they will be offering a socially distant drive-thru light show to celebrate the holiday season.
The festive display of lights is a drive-thru event, free and open to all, allowing members of the community to view the holiday lights from their vehicle in a safe, socially-distant way.
Lights will be available for viewing:
Friday, November 27, 2020 - Sunday, January 3, 2021
5:00 - 10:00 p.m. each evening
Martin Luther Campus is also hosting joyful merry Mondays throughout the month of December featuring special holiday treats. These will be available on December 7, 14, and 21 between 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.
While the drive-thru light show is free, Martin Luther Campus is asking participants to consider making a donation to Meals on Wheels - Bloomington/Eden Prairie Chapter to provide the gifts of nutrition and support to local seniors and others in need of healthy meals.
Martin Luther Campus is located in East Bloomington near Indian Mounds Elementary at 1401 E 100th Street Bloomington, MN 55425. Those interested can click here for the official event flyer, and help spread the word about the event.
Contact Martin Luther Campus
Kate Blessing
(952) 948-5181
kblessi1@fairview.org
About Martin Luther Campus
Martin Luther Campus is a part of Ebenezer, the largest family of Senior Care communities in Minnesota. Ebenezer is the senior housing division of Fairview Health Services with 100 years of experience serving older adults. They help older adults make their lives more independent, healthful, meaningful, and secure through quality options for assisted living, transitional care, long-term care, and memory care. Residents enjoy spacious apartments full of luxurious amenities as well as personal care and health services. The senior care facility also focuses on the whole person with continued learning and innovation as a response to the physical, psychological, social, and spiritual dimensions of residents.
About Meals on Wheels
Bloomington-Eden Prairie Meals On Wheels delivers low-cost, hot nutritious meals in the cities of Bloomington and Eden Prairie. The program serves all persons in need of our service, regardless of economic status, race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, gender, or lifestyle preference. Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver more than 100 meals a day in the area Monday through Friday all year long. These volunteers play a vital role in allowing clients to stay independent and in their homes.
Kate Blessing
Martin Luther Campus
+1 (952) 948-5181
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn