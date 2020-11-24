RWB Group UK Sees Unprecedented Growth in 2020
RWB Group UK Ltd is experiencing unprecedented growth in 2020 with record sales and profit.
RWB Group UK Ltd – An Established Company
Established in 2010, RWB Group UK serves the large-scale construction sector, utilities, environmental agencies, public and private commercial operations, and government authorities. The organisation has adopted state-of-the-art technologies to provide value-driven commercial engineering solutions managed by an experienced project management team.
Their divisions manage site projects from all areas, supporting our customers around the clock with topographical surveys, utility mapping, and watercourse management. RWB Group UK coordinates initiatives and operations from their Hertfordshire headquarters, where the company employs over 50 staff.
Brand Acquisition – Drain 247
The company began the year by acquiring the Drain 247 name, which is hugely recognisable within the industry and has a long-established history dating back to early 1979. “There was no hesitation from RWB Group UK when the opportunity arose to acquire the brand name, trademark, website, domains, and other intellectual property,” says Chief Executive Officer RWB Group UK Limited. “We are delighted to have added the highly recognisable brand name to our portfolio. This has enabled us further to secure our foothold in the highly lucrative drain surveying and auditing sectors.”
COVID-19 Response
RWB Group UK continues to develop critical services essential to infrastructure and essential services across the UK and Europe. “We feel a deep sense of responsibility and a duty of care towards the welfare of our divisional staff and frontline workers“, says Chief Executive Officer, RWB Group UK Limited. “We are conducting board meetings and national and international meetings remotely in response to COVID-19.”
The company is open and fully operational for all UK, European, and international customers. RWB Group UK maintains a fully accredited solution, incorporating the health and safety regulations stipulated in ISO 45001, which complement its ISO 9001 and 14001 registrations for quality management and environmental management.
RWB Group UK – Growth and Forecasting
Plans for 2021 and the next chapter of growth include the continuation of working with European and US investors, who work closely with the UK team. The company expects strong financial performance in the fourth quarter and will accelerate its plans to expand its operations in Europe and extend its reach into the Far East. The company also plans to enter financial markets and insurance during 2021. RWB Group UK will continue to invest in the latest technology for social distancing measures.
For press interviews, quotes, images, or comments, contact:
Louise Parker
Media & Corporate Events Manager
RWB Group UK Limited
Telephone: 0800 488 0658
Email: info(at)rwbgroup(dot)co(dot)uk
For more information about RWB Group UK Ltd’s products and services, please visit https://www.rwbgroup.co.uk.
Louise Parker
RWB Group UK Limited
+44 8004880658
