Data Reports | Nebraska Department of Education

Data, Research and Evaluation reports can be downloaded in one of the following formats:

  • PDF – Adobe Acrobat Reader is needed to view and/or print these reports.
  • TXT – comma delimited ascii files can be imported into a variety of software programs, including many spreadsheet and database applications.
  • XLS – for use with Microsoft Excel or compatible viewer.

There is no cost to download these reports.  Printed copies of these reports are not available.

Reports

Formats
District Information
pdf
pdf
pdf
pdf
pdf
pdf
pdf
pdf
pdf
pdf
Free and Reduced Lunch Counts by School
  • 2020/21 Free and Reduced Lunch Counts by School

xls
  • 2019/20 Free and Reduced Lunch Counts by School

xls
  • 2018/19 Free and Reduced Lunch Counts by School

xls
  • 2017/18 Free and Reduced Lunch Counts by School
 xls
  • 2016/17 Free and Reduced Lunch Counts by School
 xls
  • 2015/16 Free and Reduced Lunch Counts by School
 xls
  • 2014/15 Free and Reduced Lunch Counts by School
 xls
  • 2013/14 Free and Reduced Lunch Counts by School
 xls
Membership Information (By Grade, Race, & Gender and By County & Grade)
  • 2020/21 Membership by Grade, Race and Gender
 pdf csv
  • 2020/21 Membership by Grade
 pdf csv
  • 2019/20 Membership by Grade, Race and Gender
 pdf csv
  • 2019/20 Membership by Grade
 pdf csv
  • 2018/19 Membership by Grade, Race and Gender
 pdf csv
  • 2018/19 County Membership by Grade
 pdf csv
  • 2017/18 Membership by Grade, Race and Gender
 pdf csv
  • 2017/18 County Membership by Grade
 pdf csv
  • 2016/17 Membership by Grade, Race, and Gender
 pdf txt
  • 2016/17 County Membership by Grade
 pdf txt
  • 2015/16 Membership by Grade, Race, and Gender
 pdf txt
  • 2015/16 County Membership by Grade
 pdf txt
  • 2014/15 Membership by Grade, Race, and Gender
 pdf txt
  • 2014/15 County Membership by Grade
 pdf txt
  • 2013/14 Membership by Grade, Race, and Gender
 pdf txt
  • 2013/14 County Membership by Grade
 pdf txt
Statistics & Facts about Nebraska Schools
  • 2019/20 Statistics & Facts About Nebraska Schools
 pdf
  • 2018/19 Statistics & Facts About Nebraska Schools
 pdf
  • 2017/18 Statistics & Facts About Nebraska Schools
 pdf
  • 2016/17 Statistics & Facts About Nebraska Schools
 pdf
  • 2015/16 Statistics & Facts About Nebraska Schools
 pdf
  • 2014/15 Statistics & Facts About Nebraska Schools
  • 2013/14 Statistics & Facts About Nebraska Schools
  • 2012/13 Statistics & Facts About Nebraska Schools
  • 2011/12 Statistics & Facts About Nebraska Schools
  • 2010/11 Statistics & Facts About Nebraska Schools
  • 2009/10 Statistics & Facts About Nebraska Schools
Nebraska Education Directory
Current Education Directory
  • 2008/09 Nebraska Education Directory

 

Data and Information Archives

