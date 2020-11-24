Data Reports | Nebraska Department of Education

|Reports
Formats
|District Information
|pdf
|pdf
|pdf
|pdf
|pdf
|pdf
|pdf
|pdf
|pdf
|pdf
Free and Reduced Lunch Counts by School
- 2020/21 Free and Reduced Lunch Counts by School
- 2019/20 Free and Reduced Lunch Counts by School
- 2018/19 Free and Reduced Lunch Counts by School
- 2017/18 Free and Reduced Lunch Counts by School
- 2016/17 Free and Reduced Lunch Counts by School
- 2015/16 Free and Reduced Lunch Counts by School
- 2014/15 Free and Reduced Lunch Counts by School
- 2013/14 Free and Reduced Lunch Counts by School
Membership Information (By Grade, Race, & Gender and By County & Grade)
- 2020/21 Membership by Grade, Race and Gender
- 2020/21 Membership by Grade
- 2019/20 Membership by Grade, Race and Gender
- 2019/20 Membership by Grade
- 2018/19 Membership by Grade, Race and Gender
- 2018/19 County Membership by Grade
- 2017/18 Membership by Grade, Race and Gender
- 2017/18 County Membership by Grade
- 2016/17 Membership by Grade, Race, and Gender
- 2016/17 County Membership by Grade
- 2015/16 Membership by Grade, Race, and Gender
- 2015/16 County Membership by Grade
- 2014/15 Membership by Grade, Race, and Gender
- 2014/15 County Membership by Grade
- 2013/14 Membership by Grade, Race, and Gender
- 2013/14 County Membership by Grade
Statistics &
Facts about Nebraska Schools
- 2019/20 Statistics & Facts About Nebraska Schools
- 2018/19 Statistics & Facts About Nebraska Schools
- 2017/18 Statistics & Facts About Nebraska Schools
- 2016/17 Statistics & Facts About Nebraska Schools
- 2015/16 Statistics & Facts About Nebraska Schools
- 2014/15 Statistics & Facts About Nebraska Schools
- 2013/14 Statistics & Facts About Nebraska Schools
- 2012/13 Statistics & Facts About Nebraska Schools
- 2011/12 Statistics & Facts About Nebraska Schools
- 2010/11 Statistics & Facts About Nebraska Schools
- 2009/10 Statistics & Facts About Nebraska Schools
Nebraska Education
Directory
|Current Education Directory
- 2008/09 Nebraska Education Directory
