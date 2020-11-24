‘Royal’ Love
How America’s most-renowned family lovesCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When anybody from a royal family falls madly in love, the news spreads like wildfire and becomes of great interest to people all over the country. For one of America’s ‘royal’ families, The Kennedys, it is even more so. The love stories of each of the Kennedy family members have been the subject of much discussion throughout the years. Author Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer’s book, Kennedys In Love, takes a deep dive into each one, and in doing so, reveals the common link among all of them.
Coming from a notable family herself, Beatrice, whose ancestors were among those who arrived in Viriginia via the Mayflower and helped found the first community in the area, is an avid writer. She has penned numerous books while in different parts of the world: The Princes and Princesses of Wales when she was in Oxfordshire; The Royal World of Animals while in Guernsey; and nine Rick Harrow novels while in the USA, which won her the Book of the Year Award from the Horseracing Writers’ Association.
Readers of this book will take a journey through the decades, while learning about the different stories of love and loss of the various members of the Kennedy family. From Joseph Kennedy Jr.’s tragic death due to an aircraft explosion in World War II, and his love for Pat Wilson, to Kathleen and her lover’s untimely demise from a plane crash on the way to a getaway paradise, it is a must-read for fans of love, history, and politics involving one of America’s most prominent families.
Get your copy today and visit Beatrice's website, www.beatricecayzer.com to learn more!
