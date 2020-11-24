Love Hurts
A chronicle of the love stories involving America’s most famous familyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kennedys are one of America’s most well-known families so it’s no surprise that their personal lives have been the subject of much fascination and curiosity over the decades. There is, however, more to the Kennedys’ history of love and romance than meets the eye, and author Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer’s book, Kennedys In Love, explores the histories of various Kennedy family members, their partners, and the elements that tie them all together. It is a deep dive into the intricacies of romance involving one of America’s “royal” families.
Beatrice comes from a family rich in history herself, with her two ancestors arriving via the Mayflower to Upper Virginia back in 1620 and helping found the local community. She herself is a founder as well, that of the Cayzer Museum for Children in England. She turned to writing novels and wrote The Princes and Princesses of Wales in Oxfordshire, as well as nine Rick Harrow novels while in the USA. The latter series won her the Book of the Year Award from the Horseracing Writers’ Association. In 2016 and 2018, two of her books sold out.
Kennedys In Love narrates the different love stories that involve various Kennedys and the tragic tales behind them. Joseph Kennedy Jr., for example, who was in love with Pat Wilson, the former Lady Jersey, was killed in World War II due to an aircraft explosion. Kathleen and his lover, en route to Cannes, died when their plane was torn apart due to a storm. These are just a few examples of what’s in store in the book, which will definitely be a roller coaster ride for the reader.
Get your copy today, and visit Beatrice’s website, www.beatricecayzer.com, to learn more about the mind behind the book.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter