Swissbit announces long-term availability for SD and CompactFlash cards S-250 and C-350

Guaranteed: another seven years for memory cards aimed at legacy systems.WESTFORD, MASSACHUSSETTS, USA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swissbit announces that it has extended the availability of its SLC-based SD memory cards, microSD memory cards and CompactFlash™ cards. The new product series S-250(u) and C-350 deploy the same product architecture as the previous S-200(u) and C-300 products. The new models replace these industrial memory products, which were introduced in 2008, and extend their availability well beyond 2027. Since the new products feature identical interfaces, controllers and NAND flash technologies, qualification of the new series can be carried out without risk and with minimal effort. This facilitates continued use in embedded control units that have already been in operation for a long time in automation, rail and avionics systems.
With the new S-250(u) and C-350 cards, Swissbit has extended the long-term availability of its robust and durable storage media to a total of almost 20 years. While NAND flash products usually have a short availability due to relatively rapid innovation cycles, Swissbit meets the critical requirements of industrial embedded systems with long life cycles through these special products. The S-250-SD and S-250u-microSD memory cards are SLC-based memory products that comply with the SD standard and support the SPI mode. The capacities range from 512MB to 2GB. The cards are specified for an industrial temperature range of -40°C to +85°C, offer a long operational life with data retention of up to ten years, and feature a robust design with an increased gold layer on the contacts. The cards are manufactured in Swissbit’s own factory in Berlin, Germany using a chip-on-board process.
New memory for legacy systems
The C-350 CompactFlash cards are available in capacities from 32MB to 256MB and support the same temperature range and functions. Historically, the CompactFlash form factor was the preferred solution for demanding industrial applications requiring easy replacement and reliable protection when used in harsh environments. Although the industry has since migrated to more modern form factors such as SD and CFast for new developments, Swissbit remains committed to supplying proven memory cards formats with long-term availability.
Industrial applications: more than just extended temperature ranges
Robust and durable memory products are predominantly used in applications that have long life cycles. Here, long-term availability is a primary requirement. “Swissbit addresses industrial applications in two different ways,” explains Roger Griesemer, General Manager Memory Solutions at Swissbit AG. “On the one hand, we support the demand for state-of-the-art technology with large capacities and high performance at low total cost. On the other hand, we know that there are many legacy systems that still need support and will remain in the field for another decade. Swissbit serves both markets with passion, commitment and the optimum products.”
