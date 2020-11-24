Behavidence Initial Findings Show Differences In Digital Behavior Patterns Between ADHD, Depression and Control
Developed by a neuroscientist, medical doctor, bioengineer and psychologist., Behavidence uses digital phenotypes to assists with clinical diagnosis.
With insights like these we aim to give the app users, caregivers and clinical therapists high accuracy tools to evaluate onset, progression and relapse of mental health conditions”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facebook utilizes digital data to identify when a user is suffering from suicidal ideation , the social media platform then offers helpful resources. Data can accurately predict an array of mental health disorders when used properly and consistently, in the form of digital phenotyping, which is how the Behavidence App was created. For $5 a month, the app will not only uses digital phenotypes to create a diagnosis to help the user understand their mental health challenges, but also offers a journal feature and continued monitoring of stress, anxiety and more.
— Dr. Girish Srinivasan
“The economic burden of mental health conditions is on track to be around $16 trillion by 2030. There are multiple contributing factors, including COVID-19, and there is a great need for help and education. Accurately diagnosing a mental health disorder is challenging as many have comorbid and overlapping symptoms. It is hard in one or two visits for any professional to make a diagnosis. The practitioner lacks the always-on visibility of the patient’s life, making the diagnosis subjective and open to biases. Behavidence bridges the gap and brings real-life into play and does so outside of the clinical setting,” said Dr. Janine Ellenberger, Chief Medical Officer at Behavidence..
Initial data from Behavidence research shows significant differences between gaming usage patterns in people with ADHD and depression compared to control groups. People with depression show increased and different consumption patterns of both eCommerce and entertainment.
Behavidence invests heavily in privacy and data security ensuring everything is anonymized with no risk to the user. The insights generated by machine learning algorithms provide specific information as to each user’s changes in behavior patterns and also identifies key indicators of environmental triggers or stress points.
“Our digital phenotyping platform shows dramatic insights about depression, ADHD and anxiety. With insights like these we aim to give the app users, caregivers and clinical therapists high accuracy tools to evaluate onset, progression and relapse of mental health conditions together with signals, data-driven insights and technology to improve and enhance therapies and quality of life,” explained Girish Srinisivan, the company Chief Technology Officer. .
In its journey to make mental health management accessible, accurate and always-on, the company will be releasing the Behavidence Family app that allows couples, families and therapists to manage and track how digital behavior affects multiple connected users' mental health.
Dr. Janine Ellenberger
Behavidence
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Intro to Behavidence