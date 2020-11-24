Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Food businesses: Play your part in improving the health of your local communities

24 November 2020

Food businesses: Play your part in improving the health of your local communities

A new nationwide challenge is looking for food businesses to make their recipes healthier and improve dietary health in local communities across Scotland.

The challenge – Reformul8 – run by Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Scotland, in partnership with Scotland's 32 local authorities, is open to all small to medium sized food companies. This includes food and ingredient manufacturers, butchers, bakers, cafés and takeaways.

The businesses that take part in the challenge will receive free support to help them select a range of products to focus on and the best ways to make these healthier. This could mean increasing fibre, fruit and vegetables within foods. Alternatively, labelling could be used to recommend cooking techniques, portion size and serving suggestions. Or fat, salt or sugars, overall calories or portion sizes could be reduced. A simple change could even be to replace a key ingredient with a healthier alternative.

Throughout the coronavirus outbreak, Scottish food businesses have worked incredibly hard to feed and to support their local communities. Now is an excellent time to promote the great work they are doing. Each business taking part in the challenge will benefit from a range of media support from FDF Scotland to celebrate their achievements in making their products healthier and ultimately improving the health of their consumers.

Joanne Burns, Reformulation for Health Manager, FDF Scotland, said:

“Health is increasingly being seen by consumers as a key reason for choosing to buy certain food products. We recently carried out research where we found that 89% of Scottish consumers have at least one health goal and are actively seeking healthier food.

“I would encourage food businesses to get involved to support your consumers to improve their dietary health. I would also ask members of the public to promote this challenge to your local food heroes.

“Now is a great time for businesses to get in touch so you can start to look at your recipes ahead of the new year when your consumers will be even more focused on eating more healthily.”

If food businesses are interested in finding out more please email reformulation@fdfscotland.org.uk.

More information

Contact Kirsty Ritchie, Food and Drink Federation Scotland, at: kirsty.ritchie@fdfscotland.org.uk, or 0131 222 8040.

