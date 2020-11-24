'MyVoice' Legislative Initiatives' Platform Joins Hands with iDenfy to Offer Legal Authorisation to Latvian citizens

The partnership will help abolish all the obstacles stopping from offering legal authorisation to the Latvians, having no i-banking accounts, and the eSignature

KAUNAS, LITHUANIA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyVoice/ManaBalss.lv is a Latvia-based civic organisation that was formed by two social activists named Kristof's Blaus and Janis Erts in early 2011. This non-profit organisation was formed in response to the negligence of the Latvia government that led to the economic downturn.

Today, MyVoice is one of the renowned digital democracy and public engagement portals in the country, making digital tools for public participation in the decision-making process. The name of the portal in Latvian language (ManaBalss) means "My voice".

The organisation works to provide the Latvian residents with the opportunity to advocate their proposals for further submission in Saeima, the parliament of the Republic of Latvia. MyVoice also has projects in Media Tech, EduTech and eGov. Some of their civic engagement tools are being managed under the names: Lemejs.lv, and ParvaiPret.lv.

MyVoice has been trying to encourage Latvian citizens to sign and submit a legislative initiative to improve municipal and the national policy. As per the data released by ManaBalss.lv, 36 out of 62 reviewed initiatives have been implemented into the national law since 2011.

As every day, thousands of unique users access the MyVoice platform to file a petition and raise their voice for the democratisation of society; they want to implement a robust and legally sound authorisation system. iDenfy, one of the most trustworthy identity verification providers of Lithuania will help MyVoice with the same.

The organisation says, "The partnership with iDenfy will enable us to fill up the gap between the existing national solutions and citizens abroad and expand our services". Earlier, the authorisation on ManaBalss.lv and other associated platforms, including ParvaiPret.lv and Lemejs.lv was done via the Latvian iBanks. With iDenfy, they will be able to reach people who do not have access to national digital identification tools.

Imants Breidaks, the CEO of MyVoice/ManaBalss, says, "The partnership with iDenfy enhances the effectiveness of citizens' digital participation provided by MyVoice, which already is globally unique, and scales it cross-borders. We hope that this precedent will encourage also development of digital participation in policy-making processes internationally making them truly inclusive and democratic."

Domantas Ciulde, the CEO of iDenfy, says, "We feel privileged to have partnered with MyVoice. The initiative they have taken to strengthen democracy via a digital medium is appreciable. We're pretty confident that our identity verification solution will make their way easier to persuade the general public to promote their initiatives in the national parliament of Latvia". He further says, "Our powerful remote identity verification solution will enable this non-profit public NGO to verify and authorise legitimate Latvians scattered across the globe who want to be part of this noble initiative".

iDenfy is an identity verification company that allows businesses and individuals to conduct identity verification from the comforts of their homes. According to MyVoice, partnering with iDenfy will help them scale national solutions globally.

