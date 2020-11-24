Blackhawk Floors Goes Green; Now Using VOC-Free Adhesives

One of the nation’s best in hardwood flooring companies has gone green.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Blackhawk Floors, Inc. announced today that it has gone green and now uses VOC-free adhesives.

“This means that it’s non-toxic to you and your family and empowers you with the safest option available,” Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors.

As it relates to VOC-free adhesives in the flooring, Elquest explained that VOCs describes floor coverings, underlayments, and adhesives which release minimal emissions and are safer for those who consistently come into contact with them. Volatile Organic Compounds are carbon-based and vaporize under high pressure, in high amounts these can be harmful for homeowners and their families.

In addition to using VOC-free adhesives, Blackhawk Floors has over 800 samples on display in its wood flooring showroom.

“We invite everyone to visit our beautiful wood flooring showroom,” Elquest said. “We are located in the Zocallo Plaza in North Scottsdale.”

Elquest said patrons will be delighted to find a wide selection of wood flooring ideas, including solid, engineered, and reclaimed hardwood floors.

“Blackhawk Floors, Inc. has been installing quality hardwood floors in the Phoenix Metro area since 2002,” Elquest noted, before adding, “Put yourself one step closer to the wood flooring options you’ve always wanted and call us today for your free estimate, 480-595-9554. We look forward to working with you.”

A few of the company’s available products include: Solid Hardwood Floors; Engineered Hardwood Floors; Reclaimed Wood; Wood Walls; Luxury Vinyl Wood Flooring; Prime Waterproof Flooring, and more.

In addition to its samples on display, Blackhawk Floors is offering free estimates using COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We offer free estimates year-round,” Elquest revealed. “Our team wears masks and maintains social distancing.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), taking safety precautions is vitally important. In fact, when safety precautions are taken, it reduces the chances of being infected or spreading COVID-19.

“Taking safety precautions is very important, which is why we’re taking an active approach to ensuring safety for everyone while offering free estimates using COVID-19 safety protocols,” Elquest said. “But we didn’t stop there. In light of the current coronavirus pandemic, we’re ensuring a safe environment by providing free estimates using the latest COVID-19 safety protocols.”

To ensure that everything runs smoothly, Blackhawk Floors has also recently hired a new store manager.

“We’re extremely excited about the new addition to our team, which we believe will not only enhance our services while using the latest COVID-19 protocols, but our newly hired store manager will help take everything to the next level,” Elquest said.

Blackhawk Floors prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. From custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors, Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader.

The company is recognized as a National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

Blackhawk Floors’ in-house wood mill shop allows it to create custom moldings, transitions, treads, risers, curves, borders, designs, and more. In addition, Blackhawk Floors provides all clients with highly trained in-house personnel, which has served customers for the past 18 years.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers for the past 18 years,” said Elquest. As to how the company was started, Jason Elquest and Michelle Elquest decided that they could do it better and decided to develop their own hardwood flooring business.

“Quality is assured because we do 100 percent of the work – we don’t use subcontractors,” Elquest said. “We are so excited about what the future holds. We are certain that the best is yet to come.”

For more information, please visit www.blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/about-blackhawk-flooring-hardwood-flooring and https://www.blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/blog/.

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

Contact Details:

Jason Elquest

Owner

15507 N Scottsdale Rd

Suite 150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

United States

Phone: 480-595-9554

Source: Blackhawk Floors, Inc.