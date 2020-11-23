Podcast: Lessons Learned – Episode 3 with Chief Master Sergeant Joshua Moore

Chief Master Sergeant Joshua Moore joins 1st Lt. Hinckley in the studio to share some lessons learned over the course of his 25 years of service. Chief Moore is currently serving as the 8th State Command Chief Master Sergeant for the Wyoming National Guard. He is assigned to Joint Force Headquarters and serves as the principal advisor to the Adjutant General of Wyoming on all matters related to the competencies for the enlisted force.

Reflecting on his time as a young supervisor, Chief Moore reminds us that making mistakes isn’t always a failure. “The best thing you can do is make a mistake sometimes,” says Moore, “if you can allow people to fail with a safety net, let them, because sometimes that’s the best way to learn.” Throughout this episode, they cover lessons learned as a young airman, how to navigate a toxic environment as the senior enlisted, the importance of mentorship, some of the good, just a little of the bad, and all of the lessons in between.

If you or someone you know would like to be featured in our next episode, give us a shout at WyoGuard@gmail.com and we’d be happy to share the lessons you’ve learned. Thanks for tuning in and we sure hope you learn something.