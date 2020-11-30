Safe Harbor LLP Announces Post on Complexity of Business Tax Return Preparation for San Francisco Corporations
Safe Harbor LLP is an accounting firm in San Francisco, California, with deep expertise in business and corporate tax return preparation.
2020 is finally coming to a close, and that means that the complexity of business tax return preparation is coming into view.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe Harbor LLP, California's top-rated San Francisco tax CPA firm at http://www.safeharborcpa.com/, is proud to announce a new post on the complexity of business and corporate tax return preparation in light of the Pandemic. The new post encourages businesses to stay strong and reach out to a tax advisor to plan for best-case and worst-case scenarios for 2020.
— Chun Wong
"2020 is finally coming to a close, and that means that the complexity of business tax return preparation is coming into view," explained Chun Wong, Managing Partner at Safe Harbor LLP. "We are working hard with our business clients here in San Francisco, so that we can plan out their corporate expenses and revenues in such a way as to maximize their tax advantages for this year."
Interested persons can read the post at https://www.safeharborcpa.com/running/ and learn more about business tax return preparation in San Francisco at https://www.safeharborcpa.com/business-tax/. Because business tax return preparation is complicated, however, any business or corporation that is looking for a San Francisco accounting firm to prepare their taxes is encouraged to reach out for a no obligation consultation.
BUSINESS TAX RETURN PREPARATION FOR THE 2020 TAX YEAR
Here is the background on this release. It is an open secret that 2020 has been a year like no other for businesses in San Francisco. The gear opened strong, with a booming economy, until the pandemic hit. Next, many businesses struggled with revenue, and then, both the federal and state governments created various complicated programs for tax mitigation and even outright grants. Now, as we end the year, businesses face very complicated situations. Revenue may have gone up, gone down, or stayed the same. They may or may not have been able to take advantage of government programs of grants, loans, or tax mitigations. Now, the task is to fill out very complicated returns which work hard to minimize taxation during these very turbulent times.
