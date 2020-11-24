Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DMV: Customers should avoid post-Thanksgiving lines next week

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind customers to try online services first and to avoid standing in line at offices early next week.

The Monday following Thanksgiving is traditionally the DMV’s busiest day of the year.  DMV offices will be closed four days from Thanksgiving Day, November 26 through Sunday, November 29. 

“Enjoy the holidays and stay safe,” said DMV Director Julie Butler.  “Visit our website first for your DMV needs and, if you have to come in, please consider visiting the office later in the week to avoid long lines and delays in service."

DMV offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno are appointment-based. Walk-in services on weekdays are limited to movement permits, kiosks, vehicle inspections and general information.

Customers should not stand in line for other types of transactions.  The DMV is also asking customers who will not be able to keep any appointment to cancel it.

Services available online at dmvnv.com or by mail include driver’s license and ID card renewals and duplicate licenses and IDs. Original registration of vehicles purchased from a Nevada dealer can be completed online.  Nevadans have completed more than 35,000 online license and ID card renewals since this new service launched on September 21.

The Department of Motor Vehicles will continue to operate at 50 percent of capacity and maintain the highest standards of compliance with COVID-19 safety measures.

