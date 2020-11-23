Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported November 23, 2020)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Miguel Montero (age 39) Pawtucket, RI P1-2020-3378A

On November 23, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Miguel Montero with two counts of first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree child molestation.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Pawtucket on diverse dates between January 1, 2015 and September 18, 2020. The Pawtucket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on December 16, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

