Truckers may be misclassified as contractors, court rules

(Subscription required) Truck drivers in Southern California are not exempt from the "ABC" test set forth in Assembly Bill 5 and may have been misclassified as independent contractors, a state court of appeal ruled. The opinion overturned a lower court's ruling that the test is preempted by federal law.

