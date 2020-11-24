Privately Owned Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy Focuses on Individualized Care and Patient Satisfaction
Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy Can Assist in Relief from Aches, Pains, Weakness, Loss of Mobility — Even When Other Modalities Have Failed
Oklahoma Hand Tulsa Physical Therapist Rhonda Millet
Pains. Aches. Stiffness. Carpal Tunnel. Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy offers care & clear communication, enabling clients to live a more pain-free life.
At Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy, we believe in wellness without limits!”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, USA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tulsa based Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy provides a unique experience to those in need of hand therapy or physical therapy.
— Rhonda Millet - Tulsa Physical Therapist And Certified Hand Therapist
Clients meet with physical therapist Rhonda Millet, engaging in full sessions designed to specifically meet their goals.
Millet, a certified hand therapist and manual therapy specialist with over 22 years experience, strives to provide truly beneficial treatment for each and every client.
Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy specializes in providing care by a therapist, not an assistant or technician.
“Skipping busy work and redundant exercises, our hands on care focuses instead on wellness and helping each patient become the best that they can be. Physical therapy has evolved into meeting patient goals, and is best served in a private owned practice. This allows outcomes and patient satisfaction to be the number one priority. At Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy, we believe in wellness without limits!” says Millet, therapist and spokesperson for Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy.
Clients seeking treatment with Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy can trust the therapy they receive will truly be beneficial to their body aches, pains, or stiffness. In feeling better, clients can more easily begin or continue to live life to the fullest. Treatment at Oklahoma Hand and Physical therapy begins with a goal-oriented thorough assessment.
COVID-19 continues to bring challenges to every industry, physical therapy being no exception. Decreased person to person contact can make physical therapy difficult, but Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy continues to deliver quality care during the pandemic. “We offer in clinic treatment following all CDC guidelines – social distancing, masks, temp and symptom screening, and a strict cleaning protocol between patients. We also provide a telehealth option that is very successful in helping you meet your goals! Getting you feeling your best while keeping you safe is our top priority!” Millet adds.
With over 22 years of experience, Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy provides a personable, customized approach to physical therapy for Tulsa.
The therapy team is made up of therapists holding multiple expert-level hand therapy and physical therapy certifications. Getting patients back to activities that matter most in life is Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy’s passion, and they work to achieve this by forming a partnership with each patient.
If your busy lifestyle is being affected by body aches, pains, and stiffness, and you’re ready for some relief, contact Oklahoma Hand and Physical Therapy.
