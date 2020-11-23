Mayor Bowser and Washington DC Economic Partnership Launch ‘Shop in the District’ Virtual Shopping Resource to Support Local Businesses

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED), and the Washington DC Economic Partnership (WDCEP) announced the launch of Shop in the District, an initiative focused on promoting shopping safely at small local retailers throughout DC during the upcoming holiday season and beyond. Shop in the District combines the power of a digital platform, a local delivery pilot, and technical assistance to support revenue generation for DC’s small businesses.

“Supporting our small business community during these difficult times must be a District-wide effort. We’re encouraging all residents to make an extra effort to shop local this holiday season,” said Mayor Bowser. “The ‘Shop in the District’ website will make it easy for residents to shop safely at their favorite businesses, while also ensuring underserved minority- and women-owned businesses have access to e-commerce opportunities.”

Launching in time for the holiday season, the Shop in the District website provides a comprehensive guide to local retailers, each featuring a curated list of unique gifts that is reflective of the diverse DC community. On the site, visitors can also find gift guides by local celebrities and tips for finding the perfect gift to make holiday shopping easy and safe while supporting the local economy. As small businesses continue to confront the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Shop in the District aims to help them continue to thrive by shining a spotlight on local businesses. Stores and products from all wards of the District will be featured.

“Our small and local businesses are the backbone of the local economy,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. “I’m proud that so many community members have come together to launch Shop in the District at this critical time for our businesses and encourage everyone to play their part to ensure they continue to thrive.”

Mayor Bowser and WDCEP have also partnered with local delivery services, NEAR.delivery & DC To-GoGo, to launch a pilot to offer local delivery services to DC retailers and for residents. This pilot program will allow for customers to shop safely from local brick and mortar retailers and restaurants with the same convenience that shoppers have become accustomed to with local food delivery, with orders delivered as early as same-day. To ensure underserved businesses are able to take advantage of the Shop in the District initiative, Mayor Bowser and WDCEP will also provide minority- and women-owned businesses with free training and mentorship to establish and amplify their digital presence. The training will support businesses with website development, e-commerce platform development, and digital marketing.

“We see Shop in The District as a resource that will live long past the holiday season,” said Keith Sellars, President and CEO, WDCEP. “There is always a small business option when shopping, and we’re thrilled to have built the city’s most comprehensive local shopping guide to showcase the many incredible retailers that call this city home.”

If you are a business and want to be considered as a featured retailer, visit Shop in the District to learn more. Businesses will be added to the site on a rolling basis.