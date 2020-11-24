Good Sugar Podcast Host Ralph Sutton Releases New Wellness Book, The 100% Guaranteed Guide to Weight Loss and Fitness
A Hilarious but Helpful Parody Paperback Just in Time for Christmas!
I went through hours of research, from dieticians to influencers, doctors and instructors so you don't have to, I even started a podcast called Good Sugar all of this led to the creation of this book”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ralph Sutton, the host of popular wellness podcast, Good Sugar, has released his first book, The 100% Guaranteed Guide to Weight Loss and Fitness based off his own success story, and now available on Amazon
“After years of yo-yo dieting, quick fad diets, and impossible to keep up with fitness and health gurus, I decided to take matters into my own hands,” explains Sutton. “I went through countless hours of research, from dieticians to influencers - doctors and instructors -- so you don't have to. I even started a podcast called Good Sugar - where I have had some of the leading minds on nutrition, as well as body wellness.... all of this led to the creation of this book. I can say without a doubt that if you follow this book's easy to follow guidelines - you will lose weight, improve your health, and be on a road to feeling better than you ever have!”
Just in time for Christmas, the 100% Guaranteed Guide to Weight Loss and Fitness while foolproof with guaranteed results, is a hilarious parody of diet and exercise books that are collecting dust in homes right now, so throw them all away and buy this for yourself or for great stocking stuffers, because Ralph Sutton’s paperback is the only one you will ever need.
Quotes from the back cover.
“I’m amazed at Ralph’s ability to take my years of dietary research, and boil it down to simple, easy to follow instructions that anyone can understand. He’s got a gift for taking years of medical research, peer reviewed papers, and alternative methodology, and getting it into a step by step guide that anyone will see amazing results from.” - Dr. AssinTush, M.D.
“I’ve been trying to pull together all my findings and methods for years into an easy-to-follow formula that anyone would see results from. THIS is that book. Time for me to think of something else!” - Drew P. Bahls, Dietician.
“If you are looking for a way to get into great shape. This is the only book you need.” - Ms. Cohmon Seynse, Fitness Influencer.
You may purchase The 100% Guaranteed Guide to Weight Loss and Fitness here https://www.amazon.com/dp/1716431433/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_fabc_M9WRFbWKJ5B63
You may listen to them Good Sugar podcast here www.goodsugarpodcast.com
You may follow Ralph Sutton on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter on @iamralphsutton.
The Good Sugar Podcast