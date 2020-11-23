Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Wolf Signs Budget Bills

Today, Governor Tom Wolf signed into law House Bill 2536 and Senate Bill 1350.

These bills, which provide funding for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s budget through June 30, 2021, sustain commonwealth services and programs during a critical time as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The 2020-21 budget prioritizes public education in the commonwealth, protecting more than $1.2 billion that the Wolf Administration has invested in public education during Gov. Wolf’s time in office.

