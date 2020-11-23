Hoyer Statement on President-elect Biden's Foreign Policy and National Security Team

“The foreign policy and national security team unveiled by President-elect Biden today ought to reassure Americans that the next Administration will tap the best talent and experience to keep our nation safe and to secure our interests abroad. They will have a challenging set of tasks awaiting them in office after four years of the Trump Administration’s dangerous and destabilizing approach to foreign policy and national security - but they also bring tremendous experience to this work and are ready to lead on day one. Those assets will be critical in meeting the challenges posed by increased Iranian aggression, by Chinese efforts to dominate the Indo-Pacific region, by Russian attempts to subvert the NATO alliance, and by efforts to undermine the security of our ally Israel as it continues to seek peace with its neighbors. “I have worked closely in the past with Tony Blinken, Avril Haines, and Jake Sullivan and know them to be bright, hardworking, and full of insight and innovative thinking. Linda Thomas Greenfield has been a remarkably accomplished diplomat and a trailblazer within the Foreign Service on racial inclusion and diversity. Alejandro Mayorkas will make history as the first Latino and immigrant to lead the Department of Homeland Security. Former Sec. Kerry will be an outstanding asset to the team as a special envoy to address the climate crisis and the first to serve in this role on the National Security Council. “These individuals have decades of experience while also bringing fresh perspectives to the challenges we face and serving as historic firsts. Many of them have also been previously confirmed in the Senate, and I hope the Senate will promptly hold confirmation hearings so this team can get to work for the people. “I join in congratulating those announced today and look forward to working with them to ensure that our allies and adversaries alike know with certainty that America is back at the table of global leadership.”