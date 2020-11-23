Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FEMA Issues Public Notice for 15 North Carolina Counties

A public notice has been posted to the FEMA and North Carolina Emergency Management websites describing available FEMA assistance and proposed FEMA-funded actions, including activities that may affect historic properties, threatened and endangered species, critical habitat, or wetlands and floodplains in North Carolina.

FEMA is required by law to provide public notice of its intent to provide federal assistance and grant opportunities via the Public Assistance, Individual Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Grant programs.

The public notice addresses FEMA’s intention to reimburse eligible applicants for costs to repair or replace facilities damaged by Hurricane Isaias in the following North Carolina counties: Beaufort, Bertie, Brunswick, Carteret, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Hertford, Hyde, Jones, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, and Pitt Counties.

The public notice is posted at https://www.fema.gov/disaster-federal-register-notice/dr-4568-nc-public-notice-001 and https://files.nc.gov/ncdps/documents/files/20201119-DR-4568-NC-Public-Notice.doc.

This may be the only public notice given regarding these FEMA actions. Questions should be directed to chelsea.klein@fema.dhs.gov or to FEMA Region IV EHP, c/o Chelsea Klein, 3003 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, GA 30341-4112, within 15 days of the date of this notice.  

