Sprockefeller Pictures on a Roll as They Announce the Two Directors for their next films SEA OF GREED & THE DEVIL’S MEN
Sprockefeller Pictures on a Roll as They Announce the Two Directors for their next films SEA OF GREED & THE DEVIL’S MEN
We love true stories particularly with larger-than-life personalities”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprockefeller Pictures rolling out major Feature Film hits like HONEST THIEF and their new film FATMAN,
— Ryan Johnson, Producer Sprockefeller Pictures
Film Director, Dito Montiel (The Clapper, Man Down,) has agreed to write and direct Sprockefeller Pictures’ feature film SEA OF GREED based on the novel Sea of Greed: The True Story of the Investigation and Prosecution of Manuel Antonio Noriega written by J. Douglas McCullough and Les Pendleton and based on the life of gentlemen smuggler, Steven Kalish, and follows his ascent from a small time drug dealer, to becoming the largest marijuana dealer in U.S. history through his opportunistic friendship with Manuel Noriega, that would lead to the downfall of them both.
Sprockefeller’s Martin Sprock and Ryan R. Johnson are producing and plan to film SEA OF GREED in early spring 2021.
Elisabeth Costa de Beauregard of Storyboard Media will co-produce and sell which re-teams Sprockefeller and Storyboard whose previous collaborations were ‘Arkansas’ starring Vince Vaughn, Liam Hemsworth and John Malkovich for LionsGate, and George Gallo’s ‘The Comeback Trail’ starring Robert DeNiro, Tommy Lee Jones and Morgan Freeman which is releasing in first part of 2021 by Cloudburst Entertainment.
Sprockefeller Pictures has been topping the box office the last several weeks with HONEST THIEF starring Liam Neeson released by Open Road, and with the dark Christmas comedy ‘FATMAN’ starring Mel Gibson which released November 13th by Saban.
Producer Martin Sprock on the success of HONEST THIEF… “I couldn’t be more happy, so proud of the movie and think the world has needed a couple hours of escape at the box office, our Director and Liam Neeson did a fantastic job!”
Producer Ryan R. Johnson of Sprockefeller said “We love true stories particularly with larger-than-life personalities and Steven Kalish certainly is one."
With production commencing in early Spring 2021 shooting will follow the strict guidelines put in place by the CDC and all the Guilds.
Producer Martin Sprock said “We love ‘Sea of Greed’, a fun and wild ride and it’s all true! It’s Tequila Sunrise meets Catch Me if You Can.”
Montiel is represented Craig Kestel at William Morris Endeavor.
Sprockefeller Pictures also announced today that they signed Film director, Justin Lee (BADLAND) who is returning to his 'western' roots and has agreed to write and direct Sprockefeller Pictures' feature film "The Devil’s Men" which takes place in the post-Civil War south and follows a woman and her family that are brutally attacked and left for dead. Seeking vengeance, the woman goes on a mission to hunt down the men responsible and enact her own form of justice.
"It is rare that we as storytellers get to take such a classic genre and flip it on it's head. I am beyond excited to get to bring strong female characters to the screen in a period piece of this magnitude especially with Sprockefeller Pictures behind it" said Lee.
Sprockefeller's Martin Sprock and Ryan R. Johnson are producing with Daemon Hillin of Hillin Entertainment and is a long-time collaborator with Lee. Film Bridge International is selling worldwide. “We are thrilled to present TDM to buyers worldwide and believe it will offer a fresh take on the genre and excited to be partnering again with Hillin Entertainment and Lee and collaborating with Sprockefeller” – Ellen Wander.
"The Devil’s Men" will film in the first quarter of 2021.
Producer Martin Sprock said “I’m a sucker for a good love story.’
ROGER NEAL
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 323-366-2796
email us here