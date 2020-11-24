Popular Kratom Vendor Shows How Kratom Is Processed
Watch a video of how Viable Solutions Kratom is processed and packaged! See Viable Solutions Kratom Reviews!BOISE, ID, USA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViableKratom.com has given kratom customers insight into how their kratom products are lab tested, processed, handled, and packaged. Their 2 minute video gives you insight into a process that no other kratom vendor we know of has provided publicly.
The kratom products are blended in stainless mixers. The kratom products are handled and processed by employees wearing full lab gowns, hair nets, shoe covers, face masks, and gloves in clean rooms with HEPA filtration.
Each bag heat sealed and stamped with a LOT number. Customers scan the QR code on the product label, enter the LOT number, and view the lab results for that product at any time.
Viable Solutions Kratom, previously operating at Herbal-Salvation.com and now operating at ViableKratom.com, works hard to provide customers with the safest, highest quality, and most consistent kratom products on the market today.
Viable Solutions Kratom has been selling kratom since 2011. They were one of the first true online kratom retailers in the USA and gained popularity through reddit known as Herbal-Salvation.com or HS.
Viable Solutions Kratom was one of the first kratom businesses to begin testing their kratom products and pushing for GMP practices within the industry. During the year 2017, the year the DEA attempted to ban kratom, Herbal-Salvation.com rallied thousands of customers and users at reddit.com/r/kratom to sign petitions and matched their donations to the American Kratom Association; becoming one of if not the top donor for the year and helping get the ban withdrawn.
How many online kratom vendors do you think can say they have visited the farms and processing facilities in Indonesia where they get their kratom? Has your current vendor invested countless hours, money, and resources building a GMP facility to manufacture and package your kratom? Does your current vendor not only diligently testing each LOT number, but also provide you access to those results at any time? Do they do all this while providing their products at competitive prices and offering Loyalty Rewards for returning customers? ViableKratom.com does all of that, and much more.
Viable Solutions Kratom does these things because they believe it is the right way to do business. Doing so guarantees you have the highest quality and safest product possible while also helping to ensure kratom will be legal for years to come.
You do not have to take our word for it. Viable Solutions Kratom also has thousands of kratom reviews and hundreds of site reviews with an Excellent Rating on Trust Pilot.
Are you interest in trying ViableKratom.com? They offer some of the best Sample Pack Deals on the market. Sample Packs start at $15 for 125g with as many as 5 different strains, all the way up to 2 kilograms with as many as 8 different strains! These prices are before discounts and not including their generous Loyalty Rewards Program.
Do you prefer extracts, kratom shots, kratom gummies, and other unique kratom products? Viable Solutions Kratom has all of those too. They carry the entire Hush Kratom line and Gold Reserve at the best prices around, as well as enhanced blends and extracts ranging from 5% all the way up to 20% Mitragynine.
If you want the highest quality and safest kratom products on the market at reasonable prices from the most transparent vendor in the kratom industry, look no further than ViableKratom.com.
Viable Solutions
email us here
Bruce Spencer
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Viable Solutions Kratom Being Processed