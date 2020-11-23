Ethiopian Activists Engaging with Members of the US Congress to Condemn Killings and Push for Ceasefire in Ethiopia
The Oromo Legacy Leadership and Advocacy Association has increased its engagement with Congress and is working with stakeholders to call for peace in Ethiopia.WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oromo Legacy Leadership and Advocacy Association (OLLAA) is actively engaging with members of the United States Congress to condemn the escalating violence and call for an immediate ceasefire between Ethiopian federal troops and Tigrayan fighters. On behalf of the Oromo community and the other Ethiopian communities in the United States and Ethiopia, OLLAA thanks US Senators Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Chris Coons (D-DE), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Tim Kaine (D-VA), and other members of Congress who have called for an end to the killings and a return to democracy in Ethiopia.
For all inquiries relating to this press release, please contact:
Karl Von Batten
Von Batten-Montague-York
karl.vonbatten@montagueyork.com