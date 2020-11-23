For Immediate Release:

November 23, 2020

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Ashland Ashland Co-West Holmes Joint Vocational School District Ashland Co-West Holmes Joint Vocational School District Ashtabula Buckeye Local School District Buckeye Local School District South Central Ambulance District Athens Carthage Township Belmont Belmont County District Board of Health Village of Bellaire * Brown Village of Higginsport * Clark Clark State Community College Foundation Clermont Felicity-Franklin Local School District Felicity-Franklin Local School District Clinton Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporation Columbiana Village of New Waterford Crawford Crawford Metropolitan Housing Authority Cuyahoga Cleveland State University Foundation Erie City of Huron Fayette Madison Township Hamilton Southwest Local School District University of Cincinnati Foundation Hancock Hancock Metropolitan Housing Authority Village of Arcadia Hardin Ada Exempted Village School District Ada Exempted Village School District Henry Henry County Regional Airport Authority Highland Village of Mowrystown Hocking Village of Laurelville Jefferson Warren Township Licking Heath City School District Heath City School District Village of Hartford Lorain City of Avon Lake City Of Avon Lake Landfill Mahoning Youngstown State University Foundation Meigs Village of Syracuse Morgan Village of Chesterhill Perry Perry County Portage Brimfield Township Scioto Shawnee State University Summit City of Munroe Falls Springfield Local School District Springfield Local School District Village of Silver Lake Tuscarawas Dover City School District Dover City School District Warren City of Mason Warren Metropolitan Housing Authority Washington Buckeye Hills Regional Council (Medicaid)

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

