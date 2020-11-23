Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 24, 2020

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

November 23, 2020                                                              

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 

 

 Ashland

Ashland Co-West Holmes Joint Vocational School District

 

Ashland Co-West Holmes Joint Vocational School District

 

 Ashtabula

Buckeye Local School District

 

Buckeye Local School District

 

South Central Ambulance District

 

 Athens

Carthage Township

 

 Belmont

Belmont County District Board of Health

 

Village of Bellaire *

 

 Brown

Village of Higginsport *

 

 Clark

Clark State Community College Foundation

 

 Clermont

Felicity-Franklin Local School District

 

Felicity-Franklin Local School District

 

 Clinton

Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

 Columbiana

Village of New Waterford

 

 Crawford

Crawford Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

 Cuyahoga

Cleveland State University Foundation

 

 Erie

City of Huron

 

 Fayette

Madison Township

 

 Hamilton

Southwest Local School District

 

University of Cincinnati Foundation

 

 Hancock

Hancock Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

Village of Arcadia

 

 Hardin

Ada Exempted Village School District

 

Ada Exempted Village School District

 

 Henry

Henry County Regional Airport Authority

 

 Highland

Village of Mowrystown

 

 Hocking

Village of Laurelville

 

 Jefferson

Warren Township

 

 Licking

Heath City School District

 

Heath City School District

 

Village of Hartford

 

 Lorain

City of Avon Lake

 

City Of Avon Lake Landfill

 

 Mahoning

Youngstown State University Foundation

 

 Meigs

Village of Syracuse

 

 Morgan

Village of Chesterhill

 

 Perry

Perry County

 

 Portage

Brimfield Township

 

 Scioto

Shawnee State University

 

 Summit

City of Munroe Falls

 

Springfield Local School District

 

Springfield Local School District

 

Village of Silver Lake

 

 Tuscarawas

Dover City School District

 

Dover City School District

 

 Warren

City of Mason

 

Warren Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

 Washington

Buckeye Hills Regional Council (Medicaid)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

