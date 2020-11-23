Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
Ashland
Ashland Co-West Holmes Joint Vocational School District
Ashtabula
Buckeye Local School District
South Central Ambulance District
Athens
Carthage Township
Belmont
Belmont County District Board of Health
Village of Bellaire *
Brown
Village of Higginsport *
Clark
Clark State Community College Foundation
Clermont
Felicity-Franklin Local School District
Clinton
Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporation
Columbiana
Village of New Waterford
Crawford
Crawford Metropolitan Housing Authority
Cuyahoga
Cleveland State University Foundation
Erie
City of Huron
Fayette
Madison Township
Hamilton
Southwest Local School District
University of Cincinnati Foundation
Hancock
Hancock Metropolitan Housing Authority
Village of Arcadia
Hardin
Ada Exempted Village School District
Henry
Henry County Regional Airport Authority
Highland
Village of Mowrystown
Hocking
Village of Laurelville
Jefferson
Warren Township
Licking
Heath City School District
Village of Hartford
Lorain
City of Avon Lake
City Of Avon Lake Landfill
Mahoning
Youngstown State University Foundation
Meigs
Village of Syracuse
Morgan
Village of Chesterhill
Perry
Perry County
Portage
Brimfield Township
Scioto
Shawnee State University
Summit
City of Munroe Falls
Springfield Local School District
Village of Silver Lake
Tuscarawas
Dover City School District
Warren
City of Mason
Warren Metropolitan Housing Authority
Washington
Buckeye Hills Regional Council (Medicaid)
