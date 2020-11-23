Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gender Diversity in the Executive Board : Progress Report of the Executive Board to the Board of Governors

International Monetary Fund. Secretary's Department

November 23, 2020

Executive Directors underscore the importance of promoting gender diversity at the IMF’s Executive Board and the Offices of Executive Directors (OEDs). The Executive Board recognizes that a diversity of views contributes to stronger decision making and is committed to ongoing efforts to improve the gender profile of the Board and Offices of the Executive Directors. The Fund’s membership has also indicated that it places importance on this issue; the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) has consistently drawn attention in its communiqués to the importance of enhancing the gender diversity of the Executive Board.

Policy Paper No. 2020/062

Executive Board Gender Gender diversity

occasional

English

November 23, 2020

9781513561882/2663-3493

PPEA2020062

Paper

10

