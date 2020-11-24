Choyce Peterson Represents Lucerne Capital's Headquarters Relocation within Greenwich, CT
EINPresswire.com/ -- Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, announced the successful completion of lease negotiations on behalf of Lucerne Capital Management, LLC (“Lucerne Capital”) to establish a new 2,700 square-foot headquarters at 73 Arch Street in Greenwich, CT. Choyce Peterson Principal John Hannigan and Vice President Adam Cognetta represented Lucerne Capital in the transaction.
As Hannigan and Patrick Moroney, chief operating officer of Lucerne Capital, had a pre-existing professional relationship, Moroney reached out to Choyce Peterson when their existing lease in Greenwich was nearing expiration with the goal of right-sizing their space to achieve a more efficient layout and improve proximity to the Greenwich Train Station and I-95.
After touring several office buildings that offered train access, adequate parking, and were walkable to restaurants and shops, Hannigan and Cognetta secured proposals from multiple landlords. When Lucerne Capital turned their focus to 73 Arch Street, Hannigan and Cognetta commenced negotiations, focusing on free rent, a competitive rental rate and a build-out allowance so the space could be modified to meet their Client’s needs. Lucerne Capital ultimately chose 73 Arch Street due to the best mix of attributes they sought: a superior location in the heart of downtown Greenwich that offered a modern aesthetic, high-end finishes and an excellent layout.
“Adam and I enjoyed working with the Lucerne Capital team on their search for a new and more efficient headquarters office space,” Hannigan said. “In the end, we succeeded in identifying space with an ideal configuration and secured competitive lease terms that worked both functionally and economically for our Client.”
“John and Adam were extremely effective in reaching our objectives for a better suited office space in a prime location,” said Moroney. “They impressed us at every turn with their professional demeanor and insight on the office market. Ultimately, they found an office that not only suits our needs perfectly in terms of square footage, but also one which boasts top of the line finishes appropriate for our new headquarters.”
The landlord, ATC LLC, was represented by Claudia Leitenberger, Executive Director.
About Lucerne Capital Management, LLC
Lucerne Capital Management, LLC is an investment firm specializing in fundamental, bottom-up stock selection with a focus on Continental European markets. Headquartered in Greenwich, CT with a research office in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Lucerne has assembled a very experienced team of 13 professionals. Our investment philosophy reflects a private buyer’s perspective of owning high-quality assets at attractive prices for the long-run.
About Choyce Peterson, Inc.
Choyce Peterson, Inc., a full service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm with offices in Norwalk, CT and Rye Brook, NY, was founded in 1997 and has negotiated millions of square feet of transactions in 42 states and Canada. The Choyce Peterson process delivers comprehensive and creative real estate solutions to ensure clients derive maximum value from their real estate decisions.
