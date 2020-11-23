VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Releases 2020 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “As we enter this year’s holiday season and the end of a tough year, it is important that we remain aware of common scams, recalled products and internet consumer safety. By doing so, we can protect ourselves, our families and our friends. While shopping for loved ones can be fun and rewarding, it is important to watch out for those who may be looking to prey on the unsuspecting. This year’s guide is designed to provide additional online safety tips since online shopping is anticipated to increase this year with the extra reliance on the internet as many folks may prefer to stay home.”

In addition to information on 2020 product recalls, the 2020 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide provides tips to keep money safe while making the most of holiday shopping. The guide features safety tips for online shopping and ensuring charitable dollars do the good they are intended.

The following tips are included in the guide: