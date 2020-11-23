JENSENTEK UNVEILS NEW SECUREPIK CONTACTLESS BAG PICKUP TECHNOLOGY
EINPresswire.com/ -- The first completely contact-free system for bag pickup has been created. SecurePik enables touch-free retrieval of both standing and hanging bags, a capability that is crucial during the pandemic, and will be valuable thereafter. There are two versions of the technology: one designed for standing bags used by dry cleaners and apparel stores; the other developed for hanging ones utilized by restaurants and a wide variety of retailers.
Unlike other companies’ attempts to remove the human element from the equation, Jensentek’s system requires no lockers that need to be opened or cleaned, nor lock codes that need to be changed. So, neither business owners nor customers need to manually touch any locking mechanism. This makes it easier and safer to pick up packages than any prior solutions, and ensures a healthy and secure experience at both ends. SecurePik will likely establish itself as the ultimate solution to in-store pandemic-created social distancing and sanitizing needs.
SecurePik is attached with a 48 inch bracket that can be either free-standing or wall-mounted. The system comes with locks, covers, and dividers, all available in a multitude of colors. The entire setup starts at $1,995. According to Jesse Jensen, co-founder of Jensentek, “this is far less expensive, as well as safer and more efficient, than having designated employees perform a package retrieval function.”
Once an order is complete, an associate at the operation drops it off at their SecurePik setup and locks it by scanning a QR code. Once the barcode gets scanned, a text message is sent to the customer’s cell phone stating that their items are ready for pickup, and gives them a retrieval code. The consumer responds with that code, and SecurePik unlocks their goods for them.
All production of SecurePik is being done in Florida. The web-based integration can be accessed anywhere, as it is controlled from a mobile app. It can be utilized anywhere in the world, providing a solution that’s as global as COVID-19.
Jensen sites a recent 27 country study by Salesforce Inc. on these matters. According to the research’s results, 83% of consumers expect retailers to have better shopping options, such as the buying-online-pick up-in-store practice. He says “SecurePik helps consumers stay safe by allowing them to pick up their goods and leave right away."
