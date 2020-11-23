The Food and Drink Federation responds to the Prime Minister's latest announcement on lockdown restrictions
23 November 2020
The Food and Drink Federation responds to the Prime Minister's latest announcement on lockdown restrictions
Responding to the Prime Minister's latest announcement on lockdown restrictions, Ian Wright CBE, FDF Chief Executive said:
“The food and drink industry's half a million employees will welcome the Prime Minister's announcement on weekly testing. This is an important step to secure continuity of production in this essential industry during these tricky winter months. We still harbour deep concern at the potentially desperate future for hospitality. There is real danger that continued restrictions will result in two thirds of pubs, clubs and restaurants – customers to food manufacturers - closing before the vaccine arrives. We must see further financial support for this vital sector.”
