SHP Encourages Traffic Safety During Holidays

The State Highway Patrol is gearing up for the holiday season and for the increased number of roadway users expected across our state. Prior to traveling, the SHP strongly encourages the public to visit the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) for the latest to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Best practices during the holiday season and information on our state’s current response to COVID-19 can be found by visiting the DHHS website. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), more than 47 million people will travel by automobile across our nation representing a reduction from last year’s predictions. AAA relates this decrease in travelers to our country’s current public health landscape. Nonetheless, members of the State Highway Patrol will increase visibility on highly traveled corridors in an effort to promote safe driving habits. “Although this holiday season might look vastly different for many families, a commitment to safe driving must be paramount for those traveling,” said Col. Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “The safety and health of all across our state should guide our activities this holiday season and part of that equation is safety behind the wheel of a vehicle.” The NCSHP will partner with the North Carolina Governors Highway Safety Program for the 2020 Thanksgiving “Click It or Ticket” campaign during this holiday period. The campaign will take place from Monday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Nov. 29 with the ultimate goal of reducing preventable injuries and deaths in collisions due to a vehicle occupant’s failure to use a restraint device. Motorists can partner with our lifesaving mission by practicing these safe driving principles:

Don’t drive distracted: Eyes on the road and hands on the wheel, let passengers control the use of technological devices.

Always wear a seat belt: Regardless of the time of day or seating position, a seat belt should be put on before starting your travel.

Never drive while impaired: Use one of the many safe alternatives to driving after consuming, and plan ahead to ensure a safe end to the evening.

Maintain a safe speed and reduce speeds during inclement weather. Remember, the speed limit is set for ideal driving conditions. If wipers are required to be on, lights should be activated as well.

Check traffic conditions before starting your travel at www.DriveNC.gov.

As always, motorists can contact the SHP by dialing *HP(47) if law enforcement assistance is needed. # # #