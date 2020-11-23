Luvyle Decides To Launch Its New Collection Of Casual Maxi Dresses And Sweatshirts For Women

The dress collection at the store is exactly what the present-day working women seek for at pocket-friendly rates.

HONG KONG, CHINA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luvyle, one of the forerunners in the online fashion circuit has decided to revamp its collection of dresses. The store that has already made a mark among women fashionistas has decided to launch its new line of casual maxi dresses, skater dresser, A-line, bodycon and many more varieties. Available at cost-effective rates, the management has also said that the dresses come in fresh styles, cuts and attractive designs. This is especially after new designers came on board who offered a fresh perspective that enhanced the overall collection.

Ahead of the launch, the company officials are now gearing up to finish the last-minute work. “The idea behind launching this new collection was bringing fashion to the doorsteps of all such women who look for something unique, at affordable rates. We’ve often heard of women who are keen on getting good quality dresses, and they are sceptical about the cut, fit or price range. We wish to let them know it’s all about how the attire is carried off. All the items at our store are meant for women of all ages, preferences and body sizes. The website contains minute details of each dress, which will only add to the convenience of buyers,” said the marketing executive of the company.

Luvyle has done extensive business in all these years and gained the trust of most customers across the globe. With its vast collection of winter clothing including hoodies, cool sweatshirts, cloaks, jackets and cardigans enjoying simultaneous deals and discounts; buyers will be headed for a delight with add-on offers on dresses.

In a recent press meet, the CEO of the company said, “The way we started out and then made steady progress is something that we pride in. It has not been an easy journey for us and today, we’ve been able to reach out to the most remote locations where women are so fond of us. This time too, the dresses are quite different from what customers have seen. We have an array of offers already, but these dresses are not grouped under them. Customers can check out their preferred section and thereby proceed to make a purchase.”

About the Company

Luvyle is one of the reputed fashion portals that stock variegated dresses for women.

To know more, visit https://www.luvyle.com/

