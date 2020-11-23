AlertOps Automates Ticket Lifecycle with ConnectWise Manage Integration
The AlertOps ConnectWise Manage integration is available now on the ConnectWise Marketplace.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlertOps has integrated its major incident management platform with the ConnectWise Manage professional services automation (PSA) software. The integration empowers end-users to forward ConnectWise Manage tickets to AlertOps as alerts and increase visibility across the ticket lifecycle.
With the integration, users can automatically create an alert in AlertOps and a ticket in ConnectWise Manage at the same time. The integration ensures changes are reflected in both AlertOps and ConnectWise Manage any time actions are taken in either platform.
Features of AlertOps using ConnectWise Manage integration:
• Smart Notifications: Determine the right people to notify based on on-call schedules and event data.
• End-to-End Ticket Lifecycle Automation: Sync ticket statuses, fields, and updates (i.e. update ticket fields, log ticket notes, automatically modify statues).
• Rich Alerts: Deliver timely, relevant, and accurate event details to drive fast, efficient incident response.
• Multiple Alert Types: Send alerts via email, text messages (SMS), phone calls, and iOS and Android push notifications.
• Automatic Escalations: Escalate an alert until it is acknowledged or closed.
• SLA-Based Management: Define policies based on SLAs and trigger workflow escalations accordingly.
• Audit Trails: Provide audit trails and detailed after-action reports for each incident.
• Custom Automations: Leverage any ConnectWise Manage API endpoint to build custom automations.
ConnectWise Manage is an IT service management (ITSM) tool that centralizes all client data into a single application and provides a complete business management and process automation app.
When ConnectWise Manage is utilized with AlertOps, users can:
• Manage SLAs across multiple clients to deliver exceptional customer experiences
• Automate an end-to-end ticket lifecycle so nothing falls through the cracks
• Open a request in ConnectWise Manage when an alert is created in AlertOps
• Update the assignee in a ConnectWise Manage request when an alert is assigned in AlertOps
• Close a request in ConnectWise Manage when an alert is closed in AlertOps
"The AlertOps-ConnectWise Manage integration allows organizations to automate the ticket lifecycle and maximize incident visibility," AlertOps CEO Chellasamy Jamburajan says. "Users can set different notifications and escalations for tickets based on various priorities, so they are well-equipped to seamlessly manage incidents and reduce downtime."
AlertOps’ ConnectWise Manage integration is now available via the ConnectWise Marketplace and is one more addition to the many integrations supported by AlertOps. It’s now easier than ever for teams to automate complex tasks for improved operational efficiency and positive client experiences.
About AlertOps
AlertOps is a leading enterprise major incident management collaboration platform. The world's largest organizations use AlertOps to solve their most critical real-time collaboration and communications challenges. To learn more about how we help organizations automate real-time operations and protect business-critical services.
Nathan Rofkahr
AlertOps
info@alertops.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn