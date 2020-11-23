Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,256 in the last 365 days.

Spice up Your Holiday Baking by Entering Nielsen-Massey’s Bake to Share Sweepstakes

Nielsen-Massey Vanillas

WAUKEGAN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES , November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nielsen-Massey Vanillas, the world’s finest premium vanilla extract and flavor brand has unveiled its Bake to Share Sweepstakes offering consumers a chance to win a Flavor Pack of 13 of its most popular vanilla extracts, paste and flavors (ARV: $215 USD) just in time for holiday baking.

Open to Instagram users only, the sweepstakes runs through December 31, 2020. Participants can enter by uploading a photo to their public profile that shows what they are baking during the holiday season, using hashtag #NMVBaketoShare. Photos posted between September 3-December 31 are eligible, and there is no limit to the number of times a person can enter.

The sweepstakes prize consists of a selection of 13 of Nielsen-Massey’s most popular vanilla extracts, paste and flavors (ARV: $215 USD). Each winner will have the opportunity to choose a friend or family member to receive the same prize pack. One winner will be selected per month, offering two opportunities to win between November and December.

To read official rules, please visit nielsenmassey.com/baketoshare.

Gardi Wilks
Nielsen-Massey Vanillas
email us here

You just read:

Spice up Your Holiday Baking by Entering Nielsen-Massey’s Bake to Share Sweepstakes

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.