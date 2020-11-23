Downers Grove Ford Dealer Offers Industry-Leading Warranty Plans
Packey Webb Ford, a Ford dealership serving Downers Grove and the surrounding areas.DOWNERS GROVE , IL, USA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Downers Grove Ford Dealer Offers Industry-Leading Warranty Plans
Packey Webb Ford, a Ford dealership serving Downers Grove and the surrounding areas, highlighted their comprehensive New Car Powertrain Warranty and the Used Car Lifetime Limited Warranty, both offering extensive coverage as long as drivers own their vehicle.
Many drivers throughout Downers Grove, Glen Ellyn, Wheaton, Lisle, and Naperville choose Packey Webb Ford for their extensive inventory of new and used cars, trucks, and SUVs with competitive finance specials and comprehensive warranty coverage.
The dealership offers a Lifetime Powertrain Warranty Coverage on top of Ford’s factory warranty to help customers drive with confidence. The Packey Webb New Car Lifetime Powertrain Warranty provides engine, transmission, and drivetrain assembly breakdown coverage that begins on the date of purchase. This warranty excludes diesel and commercial vehicles.
Extensive Powertrain Warranty Coverage
The Lifetime Powertrain Warranty for new vehicles covers the following:
ENGINE
● Cylinder block
● Cylinder head(s)
● EGR valve
● Engine mounts
● Exhaust manifolds(s)
● Flywheel or flexplate
● Harmonic balancer
● Intake manifold
● Intercooler
● Oil pan
● Oil pump
● Ring gear
● Rotor housings and internal parts
● Timing chain(s) or belt(s)
● Timing chain(s) or belt tensioner(s) and timing chain or belt cover
● Timing gears
● Turbocharger or supercharger hosing(s) and internal parts
● Vacuum pump
● Valve cover(s)
● Waste gate
TRANSMISSION
● Cooler and metal cooler lines
● Manual clutch assembly slave cylinder and master cylinder
● Torque converter
● Transaxle case
● Transfer case and internal parts
● Transmission case
● Transmission mounts
● Vacuum modulator
DRIVETRAIN ASSEMBLY
● 4x4 locking hub
● Axle shafts and bearings
● Center bearings and drive shaft yokes
● Control processor and sensors
● Drive shaft(s)
● Final drive and axle housing(s) and internal parts
● Four-wheel drive engagement actuator/motor
● Front-wheel and rear-wheel drive
Pre-Owned Warranty Coverage Options
Packey Webb Ford also offers a Used Car Lifetime Limited Warranty that provides engine, transmission, and drivetrain assembly breakdown coverage. This coverage starts on the date of purchase and is available for vehicles 5 model years back or newer with less than 80,000 miles. German model vehicles are excluded.
Drivers in the market for a new or used Ford vehicle should see the dealer for details on warranty coverage. Customers can now shop around online and purchase their vehicles remotely.
