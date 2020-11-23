World's First Wearable Real-Time Hydration Tracker Allows Users to Maintain Optimal Performance On the Fly

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, USA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- hDrop Technologies Inc., creator of the world's first wearable tech for real-time hydration tracking, is launching a Kickstarter campaign on November 26th, which will offer early bird discounts up to 50 percent for investors who act fast.

While many companies have recently announced working on wearable hydration trackers, the startup is the only producer set to bring the device and associated app to market. It combines data analytics and non-invasive sensory technology to allow users to maintain themselves in prime health conditions.

The hDrop device is already in beta stage and is used by athletes across the United States, including Ironman participants. It is small and lightweight, allowing users to wear it as a wristband or to attach it to a piece of clothing.

Once users engage in workouts, practice, or other forms of exercise, hDrop aids their efforts in two specific ways. First off, it keeps track of the user's body temperature and collects the data for later analysis. Secondly, it monitors electrolyte loss and sweat rate over time by analyzing the makeup of the body's perspiration. This helps the user accurately gauge when it's time to hydrate in order to prevent muscle cramps, heat exhaustion, and fatigue.

hDrop is designed around the concept that dehydration can deeply affect physical performance, alertness, and overall mental focus. As hDrop's product designers found, a loss of hydration equal to just 2 percent of total body weight can noticeably decrease physical and mental performance. Furthermore, hydration loss through perspiration of 5 percent or more results in a 30 percent decrease in capacity for work.

This is what hDrop solves. The device and the associated app are designed to help wearers gain knowledge about the amount of liquids in their system. The device relies on sensors to measure and analyze their sweat. It then calculates the percentage of hydration instantly.

Through the app, users gain instant access to their health status in a non-invasive and quick way. hDrop's hydration tracker also supports Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, allowing runners, cyclists, and other performance-based sports participants to mark down the exact moment their optimal hydration levels drop off. It's also compatible with Apple iOS, Android devices, and smartwatches.

Powered by AI, hDrop can track live data, log the results of all workouts, and build a user profile that provides insights into how to keep performance levels consistently optimal. Additionally, the device is also used to monitor children, the elderly, and employees that work within warm and humid environments.