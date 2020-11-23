Gikas – The Restoration Specialists

painting-houses carpentry roofing

Our company, GIKAS is a reputable home improvement company in North New Jersey that has been painting and restoring houses for over 38 years!

Gikas Painting has won the Gold Medal for Best Painter in the Suburban Essex Best of Essex 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards contest. Quality paint job for home and business, Gikas Painting & Contracting.” — NIKOS GIKAS

MONTCLAIR, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Could you please tell us a few things about your company?Our company, GIKAS is a reputable home improvement company in North New Jersey that has been in business for over 38 years! We are family owned, and use the best methodologies combining technology and current home improvement tools to ensure that all projects are given the attention to detail they deserve.How long have you been in the restoration field?We have been painting houses and restoring older homes in northern and central New Jersey since the early 1980’s. Our work philosophy known by our customers as GIKAS WIZARD and it is creatively carried from project to project enhancing each home with texture, color and details in order to comprehensively restore its charming properties.What main services does Gikas Construction Company provide?We undertake all home improvement needs: interior and exterior painting, roofing and gutters, porches, decks, and any other carpentry restoration your home may need. GIKAS also specializes in the complete renovation of kitchens and bathrooms in older homes. We understand the needs and the problem areas of an older home, and we can find the appropriate solutions to provide you with the modern kitchen or bathroom of your dreams.We strive to complete all projects with integrity, not just with our clients, but also our suppliers and business contractors. With thousands of successful completed projects under our belt, we are one of the most trusted home improvement companies in North New Jersey.What other services do you provide?Carpentry is a service that encompasses many different aspects. In addition to porches and decks which are the most common, we also provide siding removal and installation. Basic home maintenance such as removing or replacing your home’s siding is one of the biggest returns of investment since provides instant curb appeal. Siding replacement can recoup as much as 85 percent or more of its cost while giving your home that “face lift” that others will envy. The best surprise is when you unearth a beautiful architectural style hiding under your old siding! We’ve painted and renovated siding on hundreds of homes in New Jersey and our pictures tell the whole story. When we arrive for your estimate, we will go over the entire house, once completed, we will discuss with you the repairs that may be needed.Since we are talking about flooring, which material would you recommend?Flooring provides myriad options for your home and up grading to Ceramic and Stone Tile provides fashion and beauty to your home. A complete line of natural stone, ceramic tile, and porcelain tile flooring brings long-lasting aesthetic value and comfort to your home. Natural stone is ageless, timeless and beautiful and has been popular for use on floors for centuries because it brings the colors and texture of nature to our homes and adds a quality and warmth to a room that’s not possible with any other material. Porcelain is usually judged by how well it mimics the natural stone and Ceramic is best to use for its richer solid man-made colors.Where are the areas you serve?We serve all the major areas in South and North New Jersey. Such as:Alpine | Andover | Basking Ridge | Bayonne | Bedminster | Belle Mead | Belleville | Bergen County | Bergenfield | Berkeley Heights | Bernardsville | Bloomfield | Bloomingdale | Boonton | Bound Brook | Branchburg | Branchville | Bridgewater | Budd Lake | Caldwell | Cedar Knolls | Chatham | Chester (nj) | Clark | Cliffside Park | Clifton | Cranford | Denville | Dover | Dumont | East Hanover | East Orange | Elizabeth | Elmwood Park | Englewood | Fair Lawn | Far Hills | Flanders | Florham Park | Franklin | Franklin Park | Ft. Lee | Garfield | Gillette | Gladstone | Glenwood | Hackensack | Haledon | Hamburg | Harrison | Haskell | Hawthorne | Hewitt | Highland Lakes | Hillsborough | Hillside | Hoboken | Hopatcong | Irvington | Jersey City | Kearny | Kinnelon | Lafayette | Lake Hiawatha | Lake Hopatcong | Landing | Ledgewood | Lincoln Park | Linden | Little Falls | Little Ferry | Livingston | Lodi | Long Valley | Lyndhurst | Madison | Mahwah | Manville | Maplewood | Martinsville | Mendham | Millington | Montague | Montclair | Montville | Morris County | Morris Plains | Morristown | Mount Arlington | Mountain Lakes | Neshanic Station | Netcong | New Milford | New Providence | Newark | Newfoundland | Newton | North Arlington | North Bergen | North Branch | North Caldwell | North Plainfield | Nutley | Oak Ridge | Ogdensburg | Old Tappan | Orange | Palisades Park | Paramus | Parsippany | Passaic | Paterson | Pequannock | Pine Brook | Plainfield | Pompton Lakes | Pompton Plains | Rahway | Ramsey | Randolph | Raritan | Ridgewood (nj) | Ringwood | Riverdale (nj) | Rockaway | Roselle | Rutherford | Scotch Plains | Secaucus | Short Hills | Skillman | Somerset | Somerset County | Somerville | South Bound Brook | South Orange | Sparta | Springfield | Stanhope | Stirling | Stockholm | Succasunna | Summit | Sussex | Sussex County | Teaneck | Tenafly | Teterboro | Totowa | Towaco | Union | Union City | Vernon | Vienna | Wanaque | Warren | Watchung | Wayne | Weehawken | West Caldwell | West Milford | West New York | West Orange | Westchase | Westfield | Westwood | Wharton | Whippany | WyckoffHow can someone find your company?Yes, you may book an appointment , or come in our premises:Gikas Painting & Contracting7 Park St, Montclair, NJ 07042, United States+1 973-835-7775info@gikaspainting.com

