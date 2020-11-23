Attn: Grace founders in conversation with Nadya Okamoto
At Attn: Grace, we often say “there is no WELLNESS, without WE”, and I think that applies when we r talking about d wellness & well being of our nation as well.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a 22-year-old very passionate about breaking the stigma around menstruation, I talk a LOT about periods. However, something that I think about quite often (but don’t have the knowledge or experiences to take action on) is the lack of conversation about menopause and incontinence. If you think periods are stigmatized…think about how little we even know about or hear about menopause mentioned.
That’s why I was so excited when I connected with Attn: Grace, a personal care brand founded by two incredible women (who, by the way, are also an absolute power couple) that is now working to disrupt the incontinence (lack of control of one’s bladder and bowels) category. We’re working on some exciting collaborations together, so stay tuned!! @nadyaokamoto x @attngrace
Take a look at our conversation:
What is Attn: Grace?
Attn: Grace is the first sustainable wellness brand for women, by women, as we age. We’re on a mission to destigmatize aging, working to bring this vision to life with sustainably designed wellness products that are thoughtfully tailored to women's changing needs. We’ve launched a collection of high performance body-and-earth-friendly liners, pads, briefs, and wipes that are designed for the 1-in-3 women who experience bladder leakage -- a common condition that is rarely discussed and often shrouded in shame.
We’re disrupting a tired $9.5 billion incontinence category with the novel notion that we deserve a better way. We’re raising the bar on every front -- superior product design, non-toxic ingredients, discreet customizable delivery, sustainable packaging, not to mention an elevated design aesthetic that makes stigmatized personal care feel more like wellness. Since launching in June 2020, thousands of women have responded enthusiastically to our products, brand, and mission, forming a community of vibrant, discerning, and values-driven women that are excited to see themselves reflected in a brand like Attn: Grace.
What inspired you to start the business? Do you consider yourself to be in the period product space?
Mia: I previously founded a childrens’ apparel brand, morgan & milo, and together with Alex, we have 4 kids. The idea for Attn: Grace came from working in and personally living in a world tailored to the values and convenience that parents (historically led by moms) demand. Every month Alex and I had the rewarding experience of opening our home-delivered subscription of beautifully designed, sustainably minded diapers and products. And at the same time, in stark contrast, there was my mother -- an incredibly refined, elegant 89 year old, struggling to manage her bladder leakage with a mix of utilitarian products that in no way matched who she was or what she valued. It all felt really archaic and unevolved, and I felt really strongly that there had to be a better way.
We started researching the space and even went to industry conferences. We were shocked to find out that, within the industry, the aisle where you buy incontinence products at your local drugstore is literally called the “aisle of death”. No wonder we weren’t seeing more thoughtful advancements in this space with such a dehumanizing attitude and approach. We have to do better. Women don’t see themselves in the “aisle of death”, and I don’t blame them. The personal care category for older women is anything but personal, and we’re here to change that. Our needs have changed, but our standards have not. In fact, for many of us, the bar has been raised. We deserve rewarding, sustainable, beautifully designed wellness solutions.
We don’t consider ourselves to be in the period space. Our launch collection is made for the 1-in-3 women that experience urinary incontinence (UI). However, as part of understanding women’s changing needs, we understand that UI doesn’t magically relent when you have your period. Because of that it made sense to make a product (our innovative hybrid pad) that serves a dual purpose, absorbing all leaks that one might experience while menstruating.
How is it combining work and family life as a couple?
Alex: It’s definitely stressful at times, particularly since, like every other parent right now, we are inelegantly navigating the messy work-life circus that is living in a pandemic. But in terms of the day-to-day, it’s been the most fun either of us has ever had professionally. We love what we’re building, we love our small but mighty team, and we wake up pretty much every day really excited to dive into whatever it is we’re tackling that week. We also have very different skill sets, which has made it easy to divide and conquer different aspects of the business and has given us each a much greater appreciation for what the other is doing at any given moment. It’s also immensely helpful that by this point in our lives, we’re both really good at seeing the big picture and not sweating the small stuff.
What were your doubts when you began your founding journey, and how did you overcome those doubts?
Raising our first round of venture capital was definitely a wild ride, with lots of highs and lots of lows. Raising institutional capital was entirely new to both of us; we were pitching a concept built to serve a demographic the VC community wasn’t ready to focus on; and we were launching with a line of bladder leakage products, so admittedly not the sexiest market opportunity. All of this, coupled with the fact that we’re two female founders of “a certain age”, made for a long road. Honestly sometimes I look back and I’m shocked we didn’t call it quits.
But at some point along the way, our thinking about the process shifted. Because for every “no” we got (of which there were plenty) there were vastly more introductions, offers to tap networks to help us push forward, hours of feedback on pitch decks and financial models, and an absolutely ridiculous amount of brainpower. All of this coupled with straight up human kindness. It was a hugely humbling, inspiring experience.
