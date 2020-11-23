Online Travel Booking Platform Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2025

“Online Travel Booking Platform - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Overview

Global Online Travel Booking Platform Market to Reach US$983.2 Billion by the Year 2025

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Online Travel Booking Platform estimated at US$517.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$983.2 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the period 2020-2025. Desktop/Laptop, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.2% CAGR to reach US$618.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobile/Tablet segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.5% share of the global Online Travel Booking Platform market.

The U. S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2025

The Online Travel Booking Platform market in the U. S. is estimated at US$153.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.64% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$170.5 Billion in the year 2025 trailing a CAGR of 9% through 2025. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2025 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$170.5 Billion by the year 2025. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 173-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

The key players covered in this study

Airbnb

Booking Holdings

Ctrip.com International

Expedia Group

Thomas Cook

Dcsplus.net‎

Otrams

SutiTravel

GTI Travel

Tavisca

Lemax

CTM Travel

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Packages type

Direct type

Market segment by Application, split into

Desktop/laptop

Mobile/tablet

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Travel Booking Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Travel Booking Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Travel Booking Platform are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Online Travel Booking Platform market in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Online Travel Booking Platform market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Online Travel Booking Platform market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Online Travel Booking Platform market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Online Travel Booking Platform market space?

What are the Online Travel Booking Platform market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Online Travel Booking Platform market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Online Travel Booking Platform market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Online Travel Booking Platform market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Online Travel Booking Platform market?

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continued………

