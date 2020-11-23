AKASO Brave 7 Gives Vloggers Total Control

Innovations Include Dual Front & Back Displays, Underwater Mode

FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AKASO, the world’s leading manufacturer of affordable, crystal-clear action cameras, is giving adventurers and on-location vloggers total control over their video production. The company’s new Brave 7 model offers revolutionary dual color displays. Videographers can switch between views to easily monitor the camera’s framing and angles using the 2-inch back touch screen. And they can activate an easy-to-view front control display to capture the perfect video or still-photo selfie.

AKASO’s Brave 7 also includes a new underwater functionality not seen on action cameras at twice the price. Proprietary IPX8 technology makes the camera water-resistant for up to 30 minutes to depths of 10 meters. Red-boosting dive mode compensates for blue underwater environments, so you can document your scuba, snorkeling, cliff diving, water skiing, and other lake and ocean vacation in true-to-life tones.

No matter how you satisfy your adrenalin craving, the AKASO Brave 7 brings it home with next-generation electronic image stabilization The onboard six-axis gyro corrects for tilt and motion so your image is always steady and smooth, no matter what recreational or vlog activity you need to document.

The AKASO GO app adds publishing functionality, with robust video editing tools. Transfer footage directly to your smartphone – no computer required – for immediate posting to social media.

Brave 7 can be set to record high-quality under a variety of conditions. The one-click delay setting creates dramatic starry-sky exposures. The versatile Brave 7 camera also can be set as an automobile dashcam, record video loops and take timed and interval photos.

Finally, AKASO has equipped the Brave 7 with several powerful, intuitive controls tools for adding breathtaking effects to professional-quality action videography:

• Crisp, 4k Reproduction –20-megapixel photos and professional quality video at 30 frames per second under any weather or lighting conditions

• High-Fidelity Audio – Quality built-in microphone and AKASO external microphone input.

• Variable Camera Angles –170-, 140-, 110- and 70-degree settings

• On-the-go Control – Wireless wrist-worn LCD remote control and hands-free commands

With a retail price of $149.99, the AKASO Brave 7 combines all the features vloggers and video professionals demand at less than half the cost of comparable competing products. The Brave 7 will be available on the company’s website, www.akasotech.com on December 1, making it an ideal holiday gift. Amazon.com will feature the new model starting in mid-December.

About AKASO Tech, LLC – With sales of more than a half billion units annually, AKASO builds high quality, affordable action cameras that document users’ most stunning adventure moments.

