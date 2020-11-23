Middlesex Barracks / Grossly Negligent Operation & Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 20A304983
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP - Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: November 22, 2020 at approximately 0253 hours
LOCATION: I 89 northbound, mile marker 44.6
VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Holly Shafer
AGE: 36
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash located at I 89 northbound, mile marker 44.6. The operator was identified as Holly Shafer. Investigation revealed Shafer had been traveling northbound on I 89 when she veered off of the roadway and crashed into a guardrail. Shafer’s vehicle came to a rest in the median. Shafer was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center. Troopers met with Shafer at the Hospital. Shafer was issued a citation to appear in court and released.
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: January 13, 2021 / 0800 hours
Respectfully,
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
(802)229-9191