Middlesex Barracks / Grossly Negligent Operation & Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 20A304983

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP - Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: November 22, 2020 at approximately 0253 hours

LOCATION: I 89 northbound, mile marker 44.6

VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Holly Shafer

AGE: 36

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash located at I 89 northbound, mile marker 44.6. The operator was identified as Holly Shafer. Investigation revealed Shafer had been traveling northbound on I 89 when she veered off of the roadway and crashed into a guardrail. Shafer’s vehicle came to a rest in the median. Shafer was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center. Troopers met with Shafer at the Hospital. Shafer was issued a citation to appear in court and released.

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: January 13, 2021 / 0800 hours

