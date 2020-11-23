Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Grossly Negligent Operation & Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS INCIDENT 

 

CASE#: 20A304983

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer 

STATION: VSP - Middlesex                

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191 

  

DATE/TIME: November 22, 2020 at approximately 0253 hours 

LOCATION:  I 89 northbound, mile marker 44.6

VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Holly Shafer  

AGE: 36

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash located at I 89 northbound, mile marker 44.6. The operator was identified as Holly Shafer. Investigation revealed Shafer had been traveling northbound on I 89 when she veered off of the roadway and crashed into a guardrail.  Shafer’s vehicle came to a rest in the median. Shafer was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center. Troopers met with Shafer at the Hospital. Shafer was issued a citation to appear in court and released.

LODGED: No 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: N/A 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division 

COURT DATE/TIME: January 13, 2021 / 0800 hours 

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

