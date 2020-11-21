Governor Cuomo Provides a COVID-19 Update
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 207,907 test results were reported to New York State yesterday—a new record high.
“While we continue to see COVID-19 cases surge around the globe, our data-driven micro-cluster strategy – centered on a robust testing program – has helped New York maintain one of the nation’s lowest infection rates. However, we are in no way immune to the problems we are seeing elsewhere and we are entering a very dangerous period with the cold weather and holidays approaching,” Governor Cuomo said. “I understand the desire to come together with those you love and celebrate the holidays, but truly loving someone in 2020 unfortunately means you might not get to be together physically. Time and again, New Yorkers have put their toughness on display in order to keep themselves, their families, and their communities safe – and we must continue doing that, as difficult as it may be. By making these tough decisions and practicing the safe behaviors we know help stop the spread, we will get through this as one unified, loving state.”
The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.34 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.49 percent. Within the focus areas, 42,316 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 1,839 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas,165,591 test results were reported, yielding 4,133 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:
|
STATEWIDE
|
11/1- 11/7 % Positive
|
11/8- 11/14 % Positive
|
Current 7-day rolling average
|
Day Prior (11/19) % Positive
|
Yesterday (11/20) % Positive
|
All focus area statewide % positive
|
3.44%
|
4.89%
|
4.55%
|
4.55%
|
4.34%
|
Statewide % positive with all focus areas included
|
1.95%
|
2.86%
|
2.91%
|
2.66%
|
2.87%
|
Statewide % positive without all focus areas included
|
1.81%
|
2.47%
|
2.46%
|
2.15%
|
2.49%
Micro-cluster zone 7-day average positivity rates for today, yesterday, the day before, last week, and the week prior is below:
|
FOCUS ZONE
|
11/1- 11/7 % Positive
|
11/8- 11/14 % Positive
|
Day Prior 7-day Rolling Average
|
Yesterday 7-day Rolling Average
|
Current 7-day Rolling average
|
Erie orange-zone focus area % positive
|
4.53%
|
7.22%
|
7.21%
|
7.40%
|
7.25%
|
Erie Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
4.64%
|
5.34%
|
6.08%
|
6.57%
|
7.58%
|
Niagara Yellow -zone focus area % positive
|
4.29%
|
5.10%
|
3.74%
|
4.40%
|
4.30%
|
Monroe Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
4.06%
|
5.54%
|
4.39%
|
4.12%
|
3.96%
|
Onondaga Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
4.68%
|
6.58%
|
5.67%
|
6.01%
|
5.65%
|
Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills/Astoria yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
2.11%
|
3.40%
|
3.41%
|
3.39%
|
3.32%
|
Bronx East Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
2.70%
|
3.81%
|
3.62%
|
3.41%
|
3.49%
|
Bronx West Yellow -zone focus area % positive
|
2.79%
|
3.80%
|
4.50%
|
4.68%
|
4.72%
|
Brooklyn Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.33%
|
3.92%
|
3.59%
|
3.55%
|
3.72%
|
Rockland Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.46%
|
3.55%
|
3.69%
|
3.41%
|
3.30%
|
Chemung Orange-zone focus area % positive
|
6.45%
|
4.59%
|
4.34%
|
4.76%
|
4.15%
|
Staten Island Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.00%
|
4.33%
|
4.29%
|
4.08%
|
3.99%
|
Tioga Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
10.03%
|
10.81%
|
6.44%
|
6.20%
|
5.90%
|
Orange Middletown - Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
2.95%
|
3.81%
|
4.54%
|
4.65%
|
4.94%
|
Orange Newburgh - Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
5.96%
|
8.07%
|
8.04%
|
7.97%
|
7.93%
|
Westchester Peekskill - Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
5.16%
|
10.36%
|
8.59%
|
8.11%
|
7.70%
|
Westchester Ossining - Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
5.00%
|
9.88%
|
10.90%
|
10.96%
|
10.37%
|
Westchester Tarrytown - Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
4.26%
|
8.47%
|
10.84%
|
9.82%
|
8.56%
|
Westchester Yonkers - Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.42%
|
4.48%
|
4.68%
|
4.63%
|
4.07%
|
Westchester New Rochelle - Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
4.40%
|
6.46%
|
5.79%
|
6.66%
|
6.58%
|
Westchester Port Chester Orange-zone focus area % positive
|
7.46%
|
9.34%
|
7.96%
|
7.34%
|
7.09%
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,443 (+95)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 381
- Hospital Counties – 50
- Number ICU – 467 (+22)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 212 (+7)
- Total Discharges – 83,031 (+265)
- Deaths - 34
- Total Deaths – 26,326
Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
FRIDAY
|
CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE
|
Capital Region
|
2.2%
|
1.9%
|
2.4%
|
2.36%
|
Central New York
|
3.3%
|
3.2%
|
3.5%
|
3.67%
|
Finger Lakes
|
2.9%
|
3.2%
|
3.8%
|
3.60%
|
Long Island
|
3.1%
|
2.9%
|
2.9%
|
3.11%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
3.9%
|
3.4%
|
3.7%
|
3.79%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
2.2%
|
2.3%
|
3.3%
|
2.49%
|
New York City
|
2.4%
|
2.4%
|
2.6%
|
2.54%
|
North Country
|
1.3%
|
1.6%
|
2.2%
|
1.79%
|
Southern Tier
|
1.4%
|
0.9%
|
1.2%
|
1.18%
|
Western New York
|
4.1%
|
4.1%
|
5.7%
|
4.99%
Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
FRIDAY
|
CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE
|
Bronx
|
2.7%
|
3.2%
|
3.9%
|
3.19%
|
Brooklyn
|
2.4%
|
2.2%
|
2.4%
|
2.27%
|
Manhattan
|
1.8%
|
1.7%
|
2.0%
|
1.87%
|
Queens
|
2.5%
|
2.7%
|
2.4%
|
2.79%
|
Staten Island
|
4.2%
|
3.5%
|
3.8%
|
3.90%
Of the 590,822 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
5,013
|
107
|
Allegany
|
807
|
49
|
Broome
|
4,792
|
104
|
Cattaraugus
|
842
|
33
|
Cayuga
|
698
|
17
|
Chautauqua
|
1,362
|
11
|
Chemung
|
2,571
|
53
|
Chenango
|
551
|
9
|
Clinton
|
412
|
6
|
Columbia
|
952
|
18
|
Cortland
|
870
|
31
|
Delaware
|
300
|
3
|
Dutchess
|
6,569
|
76
|
Erie
|
20,549
|
446
|
Essex
|
246
|
6
|
Franklin
|
229
|
9
|
Fulton
|
429
|
13
|
Genesee
|
736
|
41
|
Greene
|
622
|
18
|
Hamilton
|
36
|
1
|
Herkimer
|
564
|
12
|
Jefferson
|
407
|
31
|
Lewis
|
300
|
16
|
Livingston
|
577
|
28
|
Madison
|
795
|
19
|
Monroe
|
12,092
|
359
|
Montgomery
|
376
|
12
|
Nassau
|
56,278
|
403
|
Niagara
|
3,089
|
66
|
NYC
|
292,825
|
1,935
|
Oneida
|
4,038
|
142
|
Onondaga
|
8,948
|
213
|
Ontario
|
1,072
|
33
|
Orange
|
15,799
|
122
|
Orleans
|
554
|
4
|
Oswego
|
1,164
|
63
|
Otsego
|
505
|
8
|
Putnam
|
2,356
|
48
|
Rensselaer
|
1,494
|
45
|
Rockland
|
20,511
|
160
|
Saratoga
|
1,875
|
33
|
Schenectady
|
2,062
|
65
|
Schoharie
|
166
|
4
|
Schuyler
|
253
|
5
|
Seneca
|
240
|
8
|
St. Lawrence
|
658
|
9
|
Steuben
|
1,525
|
23
|
Suffolk
|
55,808
|
479
|
Sullivan
|
2,065
|
21
|
Tioga
|
1,013
|
15
|
Tompkins
|
876
|
28
|
Ulster
|
3,004
|
35
|
Warren
|
537
|
7
|
Washington
|
418
|
4
|
Wayne
|
901
|
43
|
Westchester
|
46,469
|
405
|
Wyoming
|
398
|
14
|
Yates
|
224
|
4
Yesterday, 34 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,326. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Allegany
|
1
|
Broome
|
1
|
Dutchess
|
1
|
Erie
|
9
|
Franklin
|
1
|
Kings
|
5
|
Livingston
|
1
|
Montgomery
|
1
|
Nassau
|
1
|
Oneida
|
1
|
Onondaga
|
4
|
Orange
|
1
|
Oswego
|
1
|
Queens
|
2
|
Rockland
|
1
|
Steuben
|
1
|
Ulster
|
1
|
Westchester
|
1