“Bertie Of The Golden Hand,” A Song By Krunchie Killeen, Released On Spotify

BertIe Of The Golden Hand Krunchie At Sunset Krunchie in Bare Feet (rightmost figure)

Krunchie Killeen Releases “Bertie Of The Golden Hand,” Contrasting The Golden Years Of The Celtic Tiger With The Subsequent Years Of Depression And Lockdown

contrasting the prosperous years of the Celtic Tiger, under the leadership of Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Bertie Ahern, with the subsequent years of Economic Depression” — Krunchie Killeen

DUBLIN, DUBLIN 11, IRELAND, November 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Krunchie Killeen has released “Bertie of the Golden Hand,” a song, or, rather, a recitation to music, contrasting the prosperous years of the Celtic Tiger, under the leadership of Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Bertie Ahern, with the subsequent years of Economic Depression (from 2008) and Covid 19 Lockdown.The song is based on James Clarence Mangan’s nineteenth century classic poem “A Vision of Connaught in the Thirteenth Century,” where the poet visualises himself visiting the province of Connaught (in the west of Ireland) under the reign of Cahal Mor Of The Wine-Red Hand, when prosperity reigned, and then returning in subsequent years of desolation.The words of Krunchie’ poem are:I walked entrancedThrough a land of morn.The sun, with wondrous excess of light,Shone down and smiledOn seas of cornAnd happy homes to the left and right.Even in the climeOf resplendent Spain,Beams no such sun upon such a land;But it was the time;Those were the daysOf Bertie of the Golden Hand.The taxes were low,The wages high;And businesses boomed as by a spell.Office blocks rose upThat pierced the sky,And happy were the homes where people dwelt,All existing disputesWere there resolvedAnd peace took hold across the land;For it was the time;Those were the daysOf Bertie of the Golden HandNow I seek the Dáil,But, behold, a changeFrom light to dark, from joy to woe.The TDs, all,Look aghast and strange;The government sits in dumbest show.Has some great plagueWrought this dread amaze,As homeless folk now stalk the land?Gone is the time;Gone are the daysOf Bertie of the Golden Hand.Note: “TD” in the third stanza stands for “Teachta Dála” an Irish term meaning “Member of Parliament.”Krunchie’s rendering of the song is found on Spotify at:Other recent releases by Krunchie are: Wandering Angus ,” a poem by W B Yeats (music and voice by Krunchie Killeen):“Storm Nellie,” after the recent Irish storm “Ellen,” which if often called “Nellie” in Ireland, his version of a traditional Irish song of the name: https://open.spotify.com/track/6CBGodjrJsLO14fNkfnIRa Krunchie’s most popular release on Spotify to date ,is “Bowran Rock,” his arrangement and execution of a Sottische Country Dance:A selection of photos of Krunchie can be viewed and downloaded from:On his “ Krunchie Concert ” blog page, Krunchie provides easy access to his musical releases: https://krunchieconcert.blogspot.com/2020/09/krunchie-killeen-concert.html A selection of Krunchie’s album art is found on Pinterest at: https://www.pinterest.ie/krunchiek/album-art/ Krunchie Killeen is a retired Civil Servant who lives in Glasnevin, Dublin, Ireland.His biography can be viewed on: https://krunchiekilleen.blogspot.com/2020/02/krunchie-killeen.html Further information: Krunchie Killeen, +353 87 908 5149; krunchiekilleen@gmail.com

