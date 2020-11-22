Million Dollar Newsletter Launching 11-22-2020
Strive towards your goals and envision your life…love yourself and push through”ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Daily Strive will launch their first “Million Dollar” newsletter on 11-22-2020 that will help transform and make a huge impact in people’s lives. This company will soon be one of the largest newsletters on the block that gives tips and inspiration on decreasing depression. Follow them to donate to their non-profit organization that will help teens getting out of foster care improve the quality of their lives. Subscribe to the newsletter and get your free gift: https://tinyurl.com/y3rodlwx
— Talyn Santiago
Next month, The Daily Strive will be launching their mobile wellness app that will aid in your daily motivation. The new mobile wellness web app will help you reach your goals and keep you on track. The app is a surprise, but I can say it got the foundation from the good ol’ movie 101 Dalmatians. So, what do you think it could be about? Do you ever feel like you are in this dark whole that you really cannot get out of? Do you ever wonder what your next days are going to look like, and how you are going to stay motivated to work on your hobbies and keep smiling? Well, stay informed and subscribe to my free newsletter and get your gift. You will not regret it! https://tinyurl.com/y3rodlwx
After the owner battled from depression herself, she started taking control of her life and started striving for a new version. The Daily Strive walks with you on your journey and gives you daily goals to work for that will lead to a more fulfilling life. Give this newsletter a chance, so we all can learn to love ourselves and stay connected to the people around us. We only have one life to live. Let us strive for “Unity & Kindness”
The Newsletter is free to subscribe to for life. Keep following to get the 411 on new product launches and recommendations that will help your life. Stay tuned on how you can donate to my non-profit charity to help make the world more successful!
Talyn R Santiago
The Daily Strive
+1 512-673-0270
support@thedailystrive.com
