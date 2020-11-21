Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby/Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A504525 & 20A503140

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Upson/Trooper Aaron Leonard              

             

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 11/21/2020 @ 1515 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby Barracks

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant for multiple charges

 

ACCUSED: Ezekiel Wing                                               

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/21/2020 at approximately 1515 hours, Vermont State Police took Ezikel Wing, 22, of Barton, VT into custody after he turned himself in at the Derby Barracks. Wing had an outstanding arrest warrant stemming from an August 2020 incident.  Wing is being held at the Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 cash bail to await his arraignment on Monday November 23rd for the charges of Burglary, Petit Larceny and five counts (5) of Violations of a Abuse Prevention Order (APO). 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/23/2020 @ 1230 hours            

COURT: Orleans County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

