Derby/Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A504525 & 20A503140
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Upson/Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/21/2020 @ 1515 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby Barracks
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant for multiple charges
ACCUSED: Ezekiel Wing
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/21/2020 at approximately 1515 hours, Vermont State Police took Ezikel Wing, 22, of Barton, VT into custody after he turned himself in at the Derby Barracks. Wing had an outstanding arrest warrant stemming from an August 2020 incident. Wing is being held at the Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 cash bail to await his arraignment on Monday November 23rd for the charges of Burglary, Petit Larceny and five counts (5) of Violations of a Abuse Prevention Order (APO).
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/23/2020 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans County
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.