COVID Update

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 207,907 test results were reported to New York State yesterday—a new record high.

“While we continue to see COVID-19 cases surge around the globe, our data-driven micro-cluster strategy – centered on a robust testing program – has helped New York maintain one of the nation’s lowest infection rates. However, we are in no way immune to the problems we are seeing elsewhere and we are entering a very dangerous period with the cold weather and holidays approaching,” Governor Cuomo said. “I understand the desire to come together with those you love and celebrate the holidays, but truly loving someone in 2020 unfortunately means you might not get to be together physically. Time and again, New Yorkers have put their toughness on display in order to keep themselves, their families, and their communities safe – and we must continue doing that, as difficult as it may be. By making these tough decisions and practicing the safe behaviors we know help stop the spread, we will get through this as one unified, loving state.”

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.34 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.49 percent. Within the focus areas, 42,316 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 1,839 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas,165,591 test results were reported, yielding 4,133 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

STATEWIDE 11/1- 11/7 % Positive 11/8- 11/14 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (11/19) % Positive Yesterday (11/20) % Positive All focus area statewide % positive 3.44% 4.89% 4.55% 4.55% 4.34% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 1.95% 2.86% 2.91% 2.66% 2.87% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 1.81% 2.47% 2.46% 2.15% 2.49%

Micro-cluster zone 7-day average positivity rates for today, yesterday, the day before, last week, and the week prior is below:

FOCUS ZONE 11/1- 11/7 % Positive 11/8- 11/14 % Positive Day Prior 7-day Rolling Average Yesterday 7-day Rolling Average Current 7-day Rolling average Erie orange-zone focus area % positive 4.53% 7.22% 7.21% 7.40% 7.25% Erie Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.64% 5.34% 6.08% 6.57% 7.58% Niagara Yellow -zone focus area % positive 4.29% 5.10% 3.74% 4.40% 4.30% Monroe Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.06% 5.54% 4.39% 4.12% 3.96% Onondaga Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.68% 6.58% 5.67% 6.01% 5.65% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills/Astoria yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.11% 3.40% 3.41% 3.39% 3.32% Bronx East Yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.70% 3.81% 3.62% 3.41% 3.49% Bronx West Yellow -zone focus area % positive 2.79% 3.80% 4.50% 4.68% 4.72% Brooklyn Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.33% 3.92% 3.59% 3.55% 3.72% Rockland Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.46% 3.55% 3.69% 3.41% 3.30% Chemung Orange-zone focus area % positive 6.45% 4.59% 4.34% 4.76% 4.15% Staten Island Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.00% 4.33% 4.29% 4.08% 3.99% Tioga Yellow-zone focus area % positive 10.03% 10.81% 6.44% 6.20% 5.90% Orange Middletown - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.95% 3.81% 4.54% 4.65% 4.94% Orange Newburgh - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.96% 8.07% 8.04% 7.97% 7.93% Westchester Peekskill - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.16% 10.36% 8.59% 8.11% 7.70% Westchester Ossining - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.00% 9.88% 10.90% 10.96% 10.37% Westchester Tarrytown - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.26% 8.47% 10.84% 9.82% 8.56% Westchester Yonkers - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.42% 4.48% 4.68% 4.63% 4.07% Westchester New Rochelle - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.40% 6.46% 5.79% 6.66% 6.58% Westchester Port Chester Orange-zone focus area % positive 7.46% 9.34% 7.96% 7.34% 7.09%

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 2,443 (+95)

Patients Newly Admitted – 381

Hospital Counties – 50

Number ICU – 467 (+22)

Number ICU with Intubation – 212 (+7)

Total Discharges – 83,031 (+265)

Deaths - 34

Total Deaths – 26,326

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Capital Region 2.2% 1.9% 2.4% 2.36% Central New York 3.3% 3.2% 3.5% 3.67% Finger Lakes 2.9% 3.2% 3.8% 3.60% Long Island 3.1% 2.9% 2.9% 3.11% Mid-Hudson 3.9% 3.4% 3.7% 3.79% Mohawk Valley 2.2% 2.3% 3.3% 2.49% New York City 2.4% 2.4% 2.6% 2.54% North Country 1.3% 1.6% 2.2% 1.79% Southern Tier 1.4% 0.9% 1.2% 1.18% Western New York 4.1% 4.1% 5.7% 4.99%

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Bronx 2.7% 3.2% 3.9% 3.19% Brooklyn 2.4% 2.2% 2.4% 2.27% Manhattan 1.8% 1.7% 2.0% 1.87% Queens 2.5% 2.7% 2.4% 2.79% Staten Island 4.2% 3.5% 3.8% 3.90%

Of the 590,822 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 5,013 107 Allegany 807 49 Broome 4,792 104 Cattaraugus 842 33 Cayuga 698 17 Chautauqua 1,362 11 Chemung 2,571 53 Chenango 551 9 Clinton 412 6 Columbia 952 18 Cortland 870 31 Delaware 300 3 Dutchess 6,569 76 Erie 20,549 446 Essex 246 6 Franklin 229 9 Fulton 429 13 Genesee 736 41 Greene 622 18 Hamilton 36 1 Herkimer 564 12 Jefferson 407 31 Lewis 300 16 Livingston 577 28 Madison 795 19 Monroe 12,092 359 Montgomery 376 12 Nassau 56,278 403 Niagara 3,089 66 NYC 292,825 1,935 Oneida 4,038 142 Onondaga 8,948 213 Ontario 1,072 33 Orange 15,799 122 Orleans 554 4 Oswego 1,164 63 Otsego 505 8 Putnam 2,356 48 Rensselaer 1,494 45 Rockland 20,511 160 Saratoga 1,875 33 Schenectady 2,062 65 Schoharie 166 4 Schuyler 253 5 Seneca 240 8 St. Lawrence 658 9 Steuben 1,525 23 Suffolk 55,808 479 Sullivan 2,065 21 Tioga 1,013 15 Tompkins 876 28 Ulster 3,004 35 Warren 537 7 Washington 418 4 Wayne 901 43 Westchester 46,469 405 Wyoming 398 14 Yates 224 4

Yesterday, 34 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,326. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: