Politico Pro: House Passes Bill to Expand Apprenticeships but Rejects Trump Program

Wanted to be sure you saw Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer’s comments yesterday in Politico Pro on House passage of the National Apprenticeship Act, which passed the House with bipartisan support and is included in the Make It In America plan he has been leading since 2010. Leader Hoyer highlighted the importance of apprenticeship programs and discussed how he will bring this bill to the Floor again in the next Congress and hopes to see it signed into law by President-elect Biden.  

