Fine Art Shippers Offers Custom Art Framing Services in New York

NEW YORK, NY, US, November 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The art logistics company Fine Art Shippers is pleased to offer custom art framing services in the New York metropolitan area. We collaborate with some of the best framers in the region to provide our clients with an extensive range of bespoke frames for a wide variety of artworks and other objects. Each frame is designed and built according to the highest industry standards, using only the best materials and framing hardware. We also offer specialty framing options, such as shadow box framing, mirror framing, and various custom combinations.

Fine Art Shippers is a full-service art logistics company aimed at customer satisfaction. We are proud to provide the art community with a complete range of fine art services one may require when shipping and installing different types of art. First and foremost, we specialize in art transportation, both across the United States and internationally. We have experience and resources to provide individual shipping solutions for any task, no matter how complex it is, and we also operate a network of consolidated art shuttles that have proven to be the most cost-effective way of national art transportation. Our art shipping services are complemented by other essential services, including art packing and crating, art insurance, art storage, and art installation, among others. Besides, Fine Art Shippers provides custom art framing services to ensure our clients get everything needed under one roof.

Fine Art Shippers offers professional custom art framing services to artists, collectors, art dealers, gallery owners, arts institutions, and private clients. A wide range of frames and mats, museum-standard service, quality materials, and individual approach are all available at competitive rates. Each frame designed by our team is specific to the painting or another item being framed to ensure that it will perfectly fit into the space of the client’s home or any other location. Whatever the requirements, we will help choose the right artwork frame and build it with the utmost care and professionalism.

The range of our custom art frames includes:

• bespoke wooden frames;

• welded metal frames;

• ‘gallery glass’ frames;

• frames with a double mount;

• gilded frames;

• frames with a viewing window;

• shadow box frames, and more.

Fine Art Shippers can build custom frames for the artwork of any size, including oversized paintings and art prints. We also construct frames for 3D objects of different weights and dimensions.

If you are looking for the best art shipping, art installation, or custom art framing services in New York, please feel free to contact Fine Art Shippers. We will provide you with an efficient and cost-effective solution for any task, big or small!